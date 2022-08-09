The series stars Laura Carmichael as a woman who stole the baby of Jessica De Gouw's Meghan in season 1, but who was eventually brought to justice.

Australian thriller series The Secrets She Keeps, which was based on the book of the same by Michael Robotham, is officially returning for a second season, after becoming a quiet hit for BBC One.

The first season may have completed the book's story when it came to an end, but it still left plenty of questions for viewers who are no doubt delighted that they will finally get answers in this new season.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Secrets She Keeps season 2.

When will The Secrets She Keeps season 2 be released?

Jessica De Gouw as Meghan in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Coming just over two years after the Australian series first aired in the UK, the second season of The Secrets She Keeps will officially air on BBC One at 9:15pm on Saturday 13th August 2022, with the whole season then becoming available on BBC iPlayer.

The full first season is also available on BBC iPlayer now, meaning if you need to catch up on everything that happened with Agatha and Meghan you can do so right now.

What is The Secrets She Keeps season 2 about?

Laura Carmichael as Agatha in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

The official synopsis for The Secrets She Keeps seasons 2 says that the new episodes take place "two years after Agatha kidnapped Meghan’s baby Ben" and that "it is time for Agatha to be tried in court".

The synopsis continues: "Meghan, Jack and their entire family have attempted to move on as best they could, but their lives have remained deeply affected by the trauma. A young investigative journalist, hungry to report on Agatha’s side of the story, hounds Meghan for information."

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 cast

Todd Lasance as Jack, Jessica De Gouw as Meghan, Laura Carmichael as Agatha and Ryan Corr as Simon in The Secrets She Keeps. BBC/Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd/Create NSW/Screen Australia

Season 2 sees Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey) and Jessica De Gouw (The Crown) return as Agatha Fyfle and Meghan Shaughnessy respectively, while Michael Dorman (For All Mankind), who played Meghan's husband Jack in season 1, has been recast and will now be played by Todd Lasance (The Flash).

Here's a full list of the cast announced so far for The Secrets She Keeps season 2:

Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle

Jessica De Gouw as Meghan Shaughunessy

Todd Lasance as Jack Shaughunessy

Danielle Cormack as Vicky Michaelson

Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher

Cariba Heine as Grace

The Secrets She Keeps season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Secrets She Keeps season 2 right here now:

The Secrets She Keeps airs Saturday 13th August 2022 at 9:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

