Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) will serve as narrator, while various other stars lend their voices to the larger-than-life characters, including Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey) as Mrs Armitage and Nina Sosanya (Good Omens) as Loveykins's Angela Bowling.

Mission: Impossible actor Simon Pegg will voice roles in Zagazoo, Snuff and Angel Pavement, while "local Welsh talent" can be heard leading Jack and Nancy, which is the story shown off in a first-look clip. Check it out below:

The whimsical teaser sees the two title characters gather on a clifftop in the midst of a storm to watch a ship depart, only to find themselves dramatically swept up into the sky by their enormous umbrella.

Lester's cheeky voiceover ends by saying: "And that was that: Jack and Nancy disappeared into the storm and were never seen again! The End. Kidding! I'm kidding!"

For the uninitiated, Blake is one of the nation's most-loved cartoonists and children's writers, known for his own works as well as collaborations with other authors – most notably Roald Dahl.

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures will debut in December as a "festive treat", reveals the BBC press release, with Jack and Nancy and Zagazoo being the first two episodes scheduled.

The series has been created using traditional hand-drawn animation techniques, which remain faithful to the original illustrations in a manner that should be pleasing to longtime admirers.

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures is directed by Gerrit Bekers under the supervision of Eagle Eye’s creative director for animation Massimo Fenati, who previously worked on Channel 4's The Abominable Snow Baby.

