There's currently no official release date, but it's airing this year in the UK, so expect an announcement soon.

The Couple Next Door cast: Who stars?

Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch star in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson stars as Evie, with Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder) playing her husband Pete.

They move to a new neighbourhood, where they meet Danny, played by Outlander's Sam Heughan, and Becka, played by Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps), a married couple who welcome them into their lives.

Other cast members include Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) and Kate Robbins (After Life), among others.

The Couple Next Door plot: What's it about?

The psychological thriller, which has been adapted from a Dutch series, revolves around two married couples - Evie and Pete, who have just moved to an "upscale neighbourhood", and their neighbours, Danny and Becka.

"As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other, but one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"

The Couple Next Door trailer: Can I watch it?

Not just yet.

Expect the trailer to arrive in the next few weeks.

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK later this year and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

