But that isn't the only change to come for season 2, with host David McCall telling The One Show hosts: "They are a little bit self-conscious about how far they take it or what they talk about.

"But there is a room called The Snug, which was there before, which is a room the parents can go to if they want some privacy. There's a switch, which the kids don't know about, which can turn the television feed off."

So, who is taking part in the love experiment this time round? Read on to find out more about the parents taking part in My Mum, Your Dad and their children who have signed them up for the show.

More like this

My Mum, Your Dad season 2 cast

Clare and Aimee

Andy and Issy

Jenny and Malachi

Christian and Lucas

Maria and Livia

Danny and Ellis

Vicky and Angharad

David and Tiana

Clare

Clare pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 53

Location: West Sussex

Job: Homemaker/Charity volunteer

After the end of her marriage and with her children flying the nest, the world of dating apps has left Clare feeling sceptical about her own judgement and admits she always fails to see the red flags!

"I've come to a crossroads in my life," said Clare of why she decided to take part in the series. "I have an empty nest, I've been a full-time mum for 26 years so this is a big change. I'd love to be in a relationship, it needs to be about me now."

Aimee

Aimee pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 26

Location: West Sussex

Job: Brand manager

Aimee believes My Mum, Your Dad is the perfect opportunity for mum Clare to "put herself out there and put herself first".

She continued: "The people she's dated previously haven’t been right. I also think a lot of mum's friends are married with kids and it's another opportunity for her to meet people and have friends who are also single with grown-up children."

Andy

Andy pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 50

Location: South Staffordshire

Job: Property investor

Over the years, Andy has prioritised his two girls and caring for his elderly parents. But now his children are older, he has been left spending his evenings on his own – with only his dog for company.

Something Andy believes viewers will learn about him is that he puts "on a shield of jovial and lightheartedness" but deep down he is "sensitive".

"I don't let people see that usually," he explained. "I've always been very family oriented, especially in my decision to sell my business and focus on being around when my parents were ill. Hopefully people will see that I've got good family values and have put other people before myself."

Issy

Issy pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 19

Location: West Midlands

Job: Student

Issy thought My Mum, Your Dad "would be a fun and unique experience" for both herself and dad Andy.

She added: "It would be nice for my dad who may potentially find someone and if not, have good company and bonding experience with the other mums and dads."

Jenny

Jenny pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 51

Location: Cheshire

Job: Operations manager

After 14 years of being single, My Mum, Your Dad is Jenny's "last ditch attempt at finding love".

Asked what excites her about taking part in this year's series, Jenny said: "I do think being of a certain age, not quite old but not quite young, in a modern dating arena, is tough. Now, it heavily relies on using apps which work for some people.

"I've got two friends again who have found their husbands that way, but it wasn't something that I particularly enjoyed. Being pragmatic, men fell into two categories for me: either needy or players."

Malachi

Malachi pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 19

Location: Cheshire

Job: Student

Jenny told Malachi she was exhausted of the various dating avenues she had gone down and he thought it would be better to help and get her one the show.

Asked what it was about the show that made him think it'd be perfect for mum Jenny, Malachi said: "Watching it and seeing how wholesome it was, it was nice to see, so I was more enthused to see her taking part."

Christian

Christian pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 46

Location: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Teacher and mindset coach

Christian has been single for two years and struggles with single life. Being a big romantic at heart, he really wants a partner to do life with.

"I thought sharing this with one of my kids would be great," said Christian. "It would be an experience. I knew it would be wholesome, the narrative in this is exactly what we are, middle-aged people looking for love."

Lucas

Lucas pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 17

Location: Lake District of Kendal

Job: Estate agent

Having watch season 1, it was actually Lucas's brother and mum that pushed his dad to sign up.

"We all want him to meet someone and be happy," he explained.

Speaking more about his dad, Lucas said: "He's very outgoing and is made for TV! He does lots on YouTube so it was fitting for his lifestyle. He's used to being in front of the camera."

Maria

Maria pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 51

Location: Surrey

Job: Events co-ordinator and radio presenter

Maria feels that turning 50 has put the stoppers on her dating life and doesn't know where to turn to find someone.

For Maria, she wasn't nervous about taking part in My Mum, Your Dad. She elaborated further: " I'm excited to be spending time with people, I don't get to do it that much. I thought it would be a nice way to get to know people and spend time with people.

"And whether or not a relationship blooms or not, it would be a great bonus but if it doesn't that's ok, you're still going to form bonds and relationships regardless of whether it's a romantic one."

Livia

Livia pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 19

Location: Surrey

Job: Beauty therapist

Livia felt that the series was a good chance for mum Maria to meet new people. As for why Maria has been unlucky in love in the past, Livia said: "The men she chooses! She needs to give men a bit more of a chance, she needs to stop being so fussy for once."

Danny

Danny pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 49

Location: Sussex

Job: Sales controller

Danny has been out of the dating game for seven years and has completely lost his confidence and struggles to find a reason why someone would want to be with him.

Initially, Danny didn't want to take part but after feeling like he had turned a page mentally, he decided to say yes to everything.

"I'm doing everything, whether it's in my comfort zone or not," he said.

Ellis

Ellis pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 21

Location: London

Job: Chef

Ellis feels that My Mum, Your Dad is the best series for Danny as it'll force him to put himself out there and the retreat will allow him to do just that.

Asked what it was about the show that made him think it'd be perfect for dad Danny, Ellis said: "It was a happy show, no matter if you find anyone it seemed like everyone left happy because everyone got what they wanted whether it was from themselves or meeting true friends."

Vicky

Vicky pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 50

Location: South Wales

Job: Assistant principal

Vicky has spent the last 10 years single and concentrating on her life with her kids. But now the kids are all grown-up and flying the nest, they are desperate for their mum to herself first and find a partner.

"I decided to take part in the show as I thought if ITV couldn’t find me anybody, then nobody would!", said Vicky.

"It's quite hard as you get older to meet somebody. You have a clearer idea of what you’re looking for and to find all of those things can be difficult. I've been having no luck in trying to find someone myself, so I put my faith in ITV to scan the country for potential candidates."

Angharad

Angharad pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 28

Location: South Wales

Job: Data manager

Angharad, her sister and brother are all grown up and will be flying the nest soon and believe it's the right time for their mum to put herself first.

"Meeting someone at this stage in her life seems like the right time," said Angharad. "Watching the first series with mum, I saw how wholesome and lovely it was seeing parents have that second chance at love.

"It seemed like an amazing experience for me and mum to do together. I liked that I could have an influence on her journey and help steer her to make some good decisions."

David

David pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 53

Location: Bristol

Job: Property manager/Developer

After raising his children, David's dating life has taken a back seat and his daughter, Tiana, wants to see her dad regain some confidence and put himself back out there.

"When I watched the first series I saw that there were other elements to it," said David. "It wasn't just about dating, there were group chats and I saw friendships building and other things going on.

"I felt I would benefit from the interaction with the other people. I put my life on hold to bring up my kids but now it’s time to focus on me."

Tiana

Tiana pictured for My Mum, Your Dad. ITV

Age: 21

Location: Bristol

Job: Student

Tiana nominated her dad to go on the show to allow him to "go and experience something different".

"He doesn't really have time off from all the children," she said. "It was a way to go and find someone but also find himself at the same time."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

My Mum, Your Dad starts on Monday 16th September at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.