Over the course of the documentary, viewers are taken through "the pivotal moments of the investigation while also charting McNair's rise to stardom across 13 seasons in the NFL, including his team's stunning run to the 2000 Super Bowl".

Told through game day footage and emotional interviews with McNair's teammates, coaches and friends, the documentary "captures the excitement of that season — and McNair's career at large — while also examining the factors that led to his and [Sahel] Kazemi's tragic deaths".

But what happened to Steve 'Air' McNair? Read on to find out more.

Who was Steve McNair?

Steve McNair. Netflix

Steve McNair, nicknamed Air McNair, was an American footballer who played in the NFL for 13 seasons.

Over the course of his career, he played for the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Houston Oilers.

A highly decorated quarterback, McNair received accolades such as being named the NFL's co-Most Valuable Player in 2003, achieving 3x Pro Bowl and gaining the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor in his tenure.

In 2008, McNair announced his retirement from the sport.

What happened to Steve 'Air' McNair?

In 2009, McNair was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

He had been found shot in the head, and alongside him was the body of a 20-year-old woman, who was later identified as McNair's girlfriend, Sahel 'Jenni' Kazemi.

Kazemi was found to be responsible for both deaths in a murder-suicide case.

Sahel 'Jenni' Kazemi. Netflix

Police found that their relationship was strained as Kazemi reportedly found out McNair had been unfaithful.

Two days before their death, Kazemi bought a handgun, which was found in the condo where the bodies were found.

Private investigator Vincent Hill claimed that he saw holes in the investigation and, in 2010, requested the case be reopened, but this was dismissed by a grand jury.

