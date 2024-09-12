Emily swapped bonjour for buongiorno when she headed to Rome in part 2 to enjoy some quality time with new squeeze Marcello following her breakup with Gabriel. But pleasure quickly turned into business when Sylvie gatecrashed their rendezvous and almost destroyed the couple’s budding romance.

Non bello, Sylvie. Non bello.

Thankfully, everything was straightened out and it now looks like Emily will be staying in Italy to head up Agence Grateau’s new Rome office, at least for the foreseeable, much to Gabriel’s dismay.

More like this

Is the show set to become Emily in Rome? Or will she return to the French capital and fully commit to the now Michelin-star chef… again?

Read on for everything you need to know about the future of Emily in Paris.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 5?

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper. in episode 410 of Emily in PaGiulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

A fifth season has yet to be officially confirmed.

Lily Collins previously cast doubt on the prospect of the show returning for season 5 during an appearance on Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast.

“We don’t even know what the endgame is when we start a season, because we don’t know where the season’s going to finish,” she said.

However, despite challenges in predicting the show’s future, Collins previously expressed her hopes for another instalment, telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love [season 4] and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to.

"And of course, more crazy work experiences, because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

While season 5 hasn't officially been confirmed, a big clue about the show's future dropped at an amfAR event at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson announced that a guest role in Emily in Paris season 5 was being auctioned off.

“One of you is going to leave here tonight with a walk-on role in season 5 of the hit TV show Emily In Paris,” actress Jackson told the crowd, indicating that a fifth season is potentially in the works.

The winning bidder paid out €250,000 to bag the walk-on role in the next instalment of the show, according to Variety, which certainly makes season 5 look pretty likely.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

The pair also mentioned that season 5 would kick off filming in mid 2025, according to the publication.

In addition, Deadline previously asked creator Darren Star about the possibilities of more seasons beyond the fourth, to which he responded: “I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end.”

He echoed that in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think shows become about the journeys of the characters, and characters develop and mature and change,” said Star. “They don’t stay static. So really it’s about how the relationships develop. Lily really is the star, regardless of how many years this series goes for. But we [also] have a wonderful ensemble of actors and we’re able to tell stories about the other actors.

“So the show, the universe of the show, grows and the potential for storytelling expands. That’s to me what keeps the show going.”

And it’s worth noting that the ending of season 4 (which we’ll get into in more detail in a moment) also suggests that there’s plenty more to come.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could star in a potential Emily In Paris season 5?

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024

If season 5 does get the green light, we’d expect to see Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

Other characters who could return are Camille Razat as Camille, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, William Abadie as Antoine, Paul Forman as Nicolas, Arnaud Binard as Laurent, Kevin Dias as Benoît and Jin Xuan Mao as Étienne.

Thalia Besson also joined the cast as Laurent’s daughter Genevieve in season 4, and there’s Emily’s new beau Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

What could happen in a potential Emily in Paris season 5?

Ashley Park as Mindy. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Emily has been assigned to head up Agence Grateau’s new Rome office after the company acquired Marcello’s family business. And after a minor bump in the road, Emily and Marcello are firmly back on track and look set to make a real go of things.

But in the season 4 finale, it became clear that Gabriel, who has finally earned his Michelin star, isn’t ready to let her go of her after all.

Will he win Emily back? And can they finally make a proper go of things now that Camille is out of the picture after deciding to adopt a child on her own?

Season 5 can’t arrive quickly enough…

Is there a trailer for a potential Emily in Paris season 5?

No, it's too early for a trailer yet, if indeed there is a season 5, but watch this space!

Emily in Paris season 4 parts 1 + 2 are streaming now on Netflix, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.