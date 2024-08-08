Sylvie is also facing a "thorny dilemma from her past", which impacts her marriage, Mindy is preparing for Eurovision, and the Agence Grateau team gets a shake-up.

Plenty of familiar faces have returned for season 4 alongside lead Lily Collins, plus several new characters, which will undoubtedly keep everyone on their toes.

For everything you need to know about the cast of Emily in Paris season 4, read on.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

Paul Forman as Nicolas

Arnaud Binard as Laurent

Kevin Dias as Benoît

Jin Xuan Mao as Étienne

Pierre Deny as Louis

Melia Kreiling as Sofia

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Rupert Everett as Giorgio

Anna Galiena as Antonia

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo

Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Emily Cooper? An ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing brand. In season 3, she's torn between Gabriel and Alfie –but who will she choose?

Where have I seen Lily Collins before? The daughter of musician Phil Collins, Lily Collins has paved out a successful acting career and is best known for starring in psychological action-thriller Abduction, fantasy adventure Mirror Mirror and the film adaptation of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

She recently acted opposite Zac Efron in dark drama Extremely, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and played Edith Tolkien, the wife of J.R.R Tolkien in biopic Tolkien.

Ashley Park plays Mindy

Ashley Park as Mindy Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Mindy? She was working as an au pair, but she's now a full-time musician and is heading to Eurovision with her band. Mindy is Emily's best friend.

Where have I seen Ashley Park before? American actress Ashley Park is best known in the theatre world, having starred as Tuptim in The King and I and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway, for which she earned a Tony nomination. She recently appeared in Netflix's Tales of the City as Jennifer.

Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Gabriel? Emily's attractive, charismatic downstairs neighbour who fell head over heels for the social media whizz – despite being in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend. In season 3, he's still pining after Emily, and he's also about to be a dad.

Where have I seen Lucas Bravo before? French actor Lucas Bravo has appeared in a number of French titles, including Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, T.O.C and Plus belle la vie.

Camille Razat plays Camille

Camille Razat as Camille in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Camille? She became Emily's friend when they met at a flower stand outside her flat, but their sisterhood was torpedoed by the chemistry between Emily and her former partner Gabriel, with whom she's expecting a baby.

Where have I seen Camille Razat before? French actress and model Camille Razat recently starred in French miniseries The Disappearance and crime drama Capitaine Marleau.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Sylvie? The effortlessly glamorous head at Savoir in Paris who wasn't best pleased when she first learned Emily would be joining her company. But over time, they have learned to appreciate one another. She is wrestling with a big, life-changing decision in season 3.

Where have I seen Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu before? French actress Philippine has starred in mainly French titles, including romantic comedy Neuf mois and TV series Call My Agent!

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Alfie? A businessman from London who is working in Paris and first meets Emily in French class. They were dating, but Emily's situation with Gabriel complicated matters.

Where have I seen Lucien Laviscount before? British actor Lucien Laviscount rose to fame after playing Jake Briggs in Grange Hill and Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road. He went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, Death in Paradise, Episodes, Snatch before taking on roles in US shows such as Scream Queens, Katy Keene and Still Star-Crossed.

Samuel Arnold plays Julien

Samuel Arnold as Julien in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Julien? A colleague of Emily's at Savoir, who was initially more sympathetic to her blunders in the job and tried his best to make her feel at home. But over time, he has started to feel that she's stepping on his toes.

Where have I seen Samuel Arnold before? Samuel Arnold has previously appeared in the National Theatre's run of Antony & Cleopatra, as well as french comedy Platane.

Bruno Gouery plays Luc

Bruno Gouery as Luc in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Luc? Emily's snarky Parisian co-worker who, despite his often rude retorts, becomes a lifeline for Emily as she navigates Savoir.

Where have I seen Bruno Gouery before? Bruno Gouery has starred in French version of Doc Martin as well as comedies President Alphonse and Super Jimmy.

William Abadie plays Antoine

William Abadie as Antoine and Bérangère McNeese as Sabine. Netflix

Who is Antoine? The owner of a French fragrance house and a long time client of Savoir. He has enjoyed a number of dalliances with Sylvie over the years, which has impacted his own marriage.

Where have I seen William Abadie before? French actor William Abadie has starred in a number of English-language titles, having appeared in Gotham, Homeland, 90210, Chuck and Gossip Girl. He stars as Father Lasalle in upcoming war drama Waiting for Anya alongside Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp.

Paul Forman plays Nicolas de Léon

Paul Forman as Nicolas in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Who is Nicolas? The son of the owner of JVMA, a high-powered company that takes over Paris's most lucrative brands, much to Sylvie's annoyance. Romance is brewing between Nicolas and Mindy.

Where have I seen Paul Forman before? You're about to see a lot more of Forman, as he will star in ITV's Succession-style drama, Riches. He's also appeared in the likes of McDonald & Dodds and Frank of Ireland.

Arnaud Binard plays Laurent

Arnaud Binard as Laurent in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Laurent? Sylvie's husband. He plans to open a new bar in Paris with her assistance, but their plan is complicated by an issue from Sylvie's past.

What have I seen Arnaud Binard before? His CV includes French series Le juge est une femme, Quartier des Banques, Agathe Koltès and Sous le soleil, among others.

Kevin Dias plays Benoit

Kevin Dias as Benoit Netflix

Who is Benoit? A guitarist who recruits Mindy to join his band. They used to be romantically involved.

Where have I seen Kevin Dias before? Kevin Dias has appeared in French shows such as Sam, Clem, Un été de canicule and 2001 film Amélie.

Jin Xuan Mao plays Etienne

Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne Netflix

Who is Etienne? Part of Benoit and Mindy's musical trio.

Where have I seen Jin Xuan Mao before? Jin Xuan Mao has appeared in Netflix film Dangerous Liaisons.

Additional returning cast includes:

Pierre Deny (Tomorrow is Ours) as Louis - Nicolas's father and the head of JVMA, a business specialising in luxury goods. Concerning accusations are levelled against him in season 3.

Melia Kreiling (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Sofia - a Greek artist who has an affair with Camille.

Emily in Paris season 4 guest stars

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Marcello? He hails from Rome and works for his family's company. Marcello is described as "direct, confident and values simplicity".

What else has Eugenio Franceschini been in? His credits include mystery drama Grand Hotel, historical drama Medici and Italian crime series Carlo & Malik, among others.

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Lily Collins as Emily and Thalia Besson as Genevieve in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is Genevieve? Laurent's daughter. She has just moved to Paris from New York. She "may end up complicating Emily's life both professionally and personally".

What else has Thalia Besson been in? Her CV includes thriller Dangerous Waters and French horror Arthur, malédictio.

Additional guest stars include:

Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding, St Trinian's) as Giorgio – he owns a global interior design firm based in Rome. He is best friends with Sylvie and "makes it his business to know everyone else's business".

Anna Galiena (Being Human, The Hairdresser's Husband) as Antonia – Marcello's mother and the head of the family business.

Raoul Bova (La Reina del Su) as Giancarlo – a Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie's film professor. He is described as "charming, self-assured and successful".

Emily in Paris seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix – sign up for from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.