There's plenty to look forward to in season 4, including a trip to Rome, Mindy's Eurovision campaign and even a cameo from France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

"Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in season 4 of Emily in Paris," creator Darren Star told Tudum. "From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily's eyes.

"Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master."

Viewers will also be wondering what the future holds for Emily and Gabriel.

"I think that a big question to think about [in] the next season is, Emily didn't come to Paris for romance, she came for a job. And I think they're both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place," creator Star told Deadline.

"They [Emily, Gabriel and Camille] are all involved in each other's lives, they are friends, they work together. They're all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future."

Alfie in Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 4 will arrive in two parts.

The first five episodes will arrive on Thursday 15th August, with the remaining five episodes available to stream from Thursday 12th September.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast: Who's returning?

Mindy performs in Emily in Paris.

The returning main cast is as follows:

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

The guest stars for season 4 are as follows:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, who hails from Rome. He is described as "direct, confident and values simplicity". Marcello works for his family's company.

Thalia Besson as Genevieve, the daughter of nightclub owner Laurent, who Sylvie is separated from. She has just moved to Paris from New York. She "may end up complicating Emily's life both professionally and personally".

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri, who owns a global interior design firm based in Rome. He is best friends with Sylvie and "makes it his business to know everyone else’s business".

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori, Marcello's mother and the head of the family business.

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo, a Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie's film professor. He is described as "charming, self-assured and successful".

Emily in Paris season 4 plot: What will happen?

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

"After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed," reads the official synopsis.

"Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

Speaking about the dynamic between the two characters, Star told Tudum: "These are two characters who are star-crossed lovers.

"They have a lot of passion for one another. They have things that are getting in their way, but, at the same time, I feel like every season, in a strange kind of way, their relationship deepens."

Elsewhere, "Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage", there are some "personnel shake-ups" at the Agence Grateau, and Mindy and her band are preparing for Eurovision while battling funding issues.

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now - enjoy the trailer for season 4 part 1 below.

Emily in Paris seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.