Season 4 part 1 culminated in another surprising twist that may impact our fashionable American’s love life.

In similar style to the ending of season 3, part 1 finishes with a string of revelations - some are music to our ears, others seem to pre-empt trouble in Parisian paradise on the horizon in part 2.

This season also firmly explored its #MeToo moment, as Sylvie bravely stepped forward to share her story of the sexual harassment, which she experienced at JVMA at the hands of their CEO, Luis de Léon.

More like this

The final episode in this part followed the aftermath of the explosive story breaking, which was in among a plethora of storylines including a hilarious faux pas with Emily’s new client, Lee, who has rebranded her lube as a face cream – and women are going wild for it.

Ahead of the final five episodes, we’re given a tease of what to come: heartbreak, shocking revelations, deceit and an ever-complicated love triangle.

But, how did it all come together? Does Emily stay with Gabriel? Does Alfie declare his love to Emily? Read our full breakdown of part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4.

Is Emily still with Gabriel?

After three seasons and a long, drawn-out tease of their relationship in part 1, here’s the question on everyone’s mind: is Emily still with Gabriel? Well, at the end of episode 5, Emily is still firmly loved up with Gabriel.

In fact, the will-they-won’t-they couple have finally said "I love you" to each other, before a romantic walk home to their apartment.

There is a sense that this bliss might not last for long, as Emily becomes more frustrated by the lack of boundaries between Gabriel and his ex-fiancée Camille.

This could all be resolved in part 2, as Camille is now harbouring a new secret which could set the couple free from his ex, but only time will tell how it all works out.

Does Alfie tell Emily how he feels?

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

After the agony of watching Alfie open up about his feelings for Emily to the wrong woman in a case of mistaken identity at the masquerade ball, Alfie hasn’t tried to tell Emily how he feels again.

In fact, he hasn’t had a moment alone with her.

Gabriel leaves the ball with Emily and they rekindle their romance. Perhaps Alfie has given up, now his worst fears have been realised? Or maybe a big declaration of love is on the cards for part 2…

What happens with Camille and Sofia?

Camille Razat as Camille in Emily in Paris. Netflix

This season firmly establishes that three is a crowd, as Camille, Sofia and Gabriel all room together in his one-bed apartment while Sofia and Camille try to find a place to stay in Paris.

Yet, by the end of the season, not only have Camille and Sofia moved out – though only next door – but the couple also call off their short-lived relationship.

Camille starts to plan out the space of their apartment with the baby in mind, dreaming up a nursery, while Sofia is set on using the other bedroom as her art studio.

It becomes clear that the duo aren’t aligned, which is only amplified by Sofia feeling the strain of Gabriel being heavily involved in their lives.

As father to Camille’s baby, Sofia shares Emily’s anxiety about Camille’s close relationship to her ex, especially after she sees them share an intimate hug moments after he tells Camille to keep his grandmother’s engagement ring.

Sofia leaves for Greece, but encourages Camille to come with her when she’s ready for them to start their life together.

What happens with Camille's baby?

Camille in Emily in Paris. Netflix

In a shocking turn of events, Camille goes to the doctor after she experiences some spotting and discovers that she was never actually pregnant.

She later tells her friend that she must have had a false positive on the previous pregnancy test, as she was never pregnant.

Camille is devastated by the news, but heads to the restaurant to tell Gabriel, when she sees him giddily embrace Emily, before taking her in for a hug too as the mother of his future child.

When she’s offered a glass of champagne, Camille refuses as she touches her stomach. It seems she’s got cold feet to tell him as she is afraid of losing him from her life, so she keeps up the facade for another evening.

Without a baby on the way, what does this mean for Camille’s future? Will she stay in Paris? Can Emily and Gabriel finally be together?

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.