So, just some easygoing vibes to pick back up on in season 4, right? Well, things are set to continue to be a little bumpy when it comes to Alfie and Emily, as series star Laviscount reveals.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about how it felt to come back to heartbreak this season, the actor said: "Gosh, it was eye-opening. No, I think, honestly, I think for Alfie, just going through this season, opening up his feelings and being vulnerable, it's been a lot of growth for him, I think."

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

When asked whether he thinks Alfie's missed his chance to tell Emily how he really feels or whether a declaration of love could be on the cards in the future, Laviscount said: "I think that there's always a time in life where love might come back round. I don't think anything's ever written off."

Giving her verdict on the Alfie and Emily debacle, actress Ashley Park also said: "Well, some exes are definitely written off, but I don't think Alfie is about to. I would give him a day. No, I think there's an end to some, wherever, and you delete the number and it's over. But in terms of Alfie, perhaps."

The new season will see the fallout from season 3 continue to reverberate in the buzzy French city with the new season keeping fans on their toes with a split-season release.

As per the synopsis for season 4: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

"Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

And while season 5 is yet to be officially confirmed, Lily Collins has already teased what could be in store for a new season, as well as the upcoming latter half of season 4.

She said: "Well, we're shooting in a fall-winter season, so you're going to get snow, you're going to get Christmas, cosy vibes, and then you get Rome, oppositely. All of this happens in five episodes, so it's going to be a really fun drop. And a lot of things happen in Rome that I'm excited to show everybody.

"I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love it, and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to. And of course, more crazy work experiences, because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.