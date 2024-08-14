She has "strong feelings" for both Gabriel and Alfie, but the former is expecting a baby with his ex Camille, while "Alfie's worst fears" about Emily and Gabriel have been "confirmed".

"I think that a big question to think about [in] the next season is, Emily didn't come to Paris for romance, she came for a job," creator Darren Star told Deadline.

"And I think they're both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place."

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, he added: "These are two characters who are star-crossed lovers. They have a lot of passion for one another. They have things that are getting in their way, but, at the same time, I feel like every season, in a strange kind of way, their relationship deepens."

And Emily isn't the only one feeling the strain.

A "thorny dilemma" from Sylvie's past weighs on both her professional reputation and her marriage, while Agence Grateau undergoes some dramatic "personnel shake-ups".

Plus, Mindy and her band are preparing for Eurovision, but must first secure the necessary funding to actually make it happen.

Ashley Park as Mindy Emily in Paris. Netflix

In a first for Emily in Paris, the new season has been split into two parts.

Season 4 part 1 arrives on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 landing on the streamer on Thursday 12th September.

But when, exactly, will you be able to tune in? Read on to find out what time the episodes will be available to watch.

What time is Emily in Paris season 4 arriving on Netflix?

Set your alarms: Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 will land on Netflix UK at 8am BST on Thursday 15th August.

The first five episodes will drop then, with the remaining five landing on Thursday 12th September.

Other Netflix shows that have been split into two parts include the most recent season of Bridgerton, You, The Crown, Virgin River and Stranger Things.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 arrives on Netflix on Thursday 15th August, with part 2 premiering on Thursday 12th September.

