She's seen saying she thinks she might be "ready for new experiences", but also that she's struggling to move on from both Alfie and Gabriel. The big question is who, if either of them, will she choose?

The official synopsis for season 4 says: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: she has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

"At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shake-ups.

"Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

For the first time, the upcoming season will be released in two parts, with the first arriving in August and the second coming a month later in September.

Earlier this year, a video was released in which the cast gave their one-word descriptions of the new season, with Collins choosing "vulnerable" and "adventurous", Lucien Laviscount choosing "chaotic" and "heartbreaking", and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu choosing "revenge".

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 will be released on 15th August 2024 on Netflix, with part 2 following on 12th September 2024. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

