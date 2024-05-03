The news was confirmed alongside a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of season 4, as well as a video announcement in which the cast describe the new season in a few words.

In the video, while Emily star Lily Collins opts for the words "vulnerable" and "adventurous", Alfie star Lucien Laviscount chooses "chaotic" and "heartbreaking" and Sylvie star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu says the season "sums up to one word: revenge".

Back in 2023, Emily star Collins appeared in a video teasing where season 4's story will take the characters, saying: "It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season and, surprise, it does not end there.

"So much happened that we still need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille?

"Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last? And, the question on all of our minds, will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?

"I wish I could tell you more, but you’ll just have to wait to find out. What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion and, of course, more drama in store for you all."

She also teased that Emily's life would take some "unexpected twists" in season 4, and told fans not to be surprised to see her on a "Roman holiday".

