When she finds a thread online seeking highly intelligent individuals to crack a secretive code, she meets Hollander's charming philanthropist, Cameron McIntyre, who has his hands on a dangerously powerful, world-changing piece of technology.

Suspicious of his motives, Iris steals the code and reinvents herself as Ms Brooks, tutoring the daughter of a wealthy family on the Sardinian coast. But Cameron's net starts to close in, and they end up in a deadly game of hide and seek.

Neil Cross. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Writer, creator and showrunner Cross said: "All I wanted to do was to make a show I wanted to watch. Iris is an unapologetically exciting, witty, chase-driven adventure show and features a lead character the like of which I don't think we've ever met before on TV.

More like this

Read more:

"With Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander bringing these complex characters to life, coupled with Terry McDonough's direction, I couldn't be more excited to share this world and these characters."

The series will start filming this month in Sardinia, Italy, with other cast members including Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials), Maya Sansa (Good Morning Night), Peter Sullivan (The Sixth Commandment) and Debi Mazar (Younger).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Luther star Idris Elba recently said that he still hopes to return to the character in a sequel film to The Fallen Sun, telling Radio Times magazine: "The coat is still waiting, yeah.

"Luther is my legacy project. It's the character I've played the longest in my life; there are definitely still things I want him to do."

Iris will airs on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.