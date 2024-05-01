From the producers behind Line of Duty and Vigil come another series that'll no doubt mess with your head as it explores the story of a schoolgirl who was attacked, and each character involved has a motive for the assault.

Starring Warren Brown (The Responder) as Paul, Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Natalie, Sadie Soverall (Saltburn) as Jessica and newcomer Eva Morgan as Kelly, each episode of the series will highlight the point of view of each character – giving viewers the chance to speculate on who committed the crime.

RadioTimes.com had an exclusive first look at the daring new series earlier this year which saw the cast members in action in various scenes, proving it to be the thrilling watch.

Pictured: Jessica (Sadie Soverall) and Kelly (Eva Morgan). Channel 4

Additional cast members include Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as Jules, Sonny Walker (The Responder) as Adam, Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) as Charlie and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi.

As per Channel 4, The Gathering "leans into the controversial and the provocative" as it examines the "intertwined sex lives, loyalties and rivalries of a group of teens" as well as asking how they are able to "negotiate their sense of identity and freedom in the face of surveillance parenting".

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Focusing on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, each character has a motive for attacking Kelly.

"An accomplished gymnast, on the national team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule, but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.

"Each episode privileges a different character's lens to give insight into the respective worlds of these teenagers and their families, and allows the viewer to speculate who committed the crime."

The Gathering will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday 14th May at 9pm.

