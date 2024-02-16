Starring Warren Brown (The Responder) as Paul, Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Natalie, Sadie Soverall (Saltburn) as Jessica and newcomer Eva Morgan as Kelly, the series sees the latter's character attacked at an illicit rave, and it soon becomes apparent that each character has a motive for the assault.

Filmed and set in and around Liverpool and Merseyside, each episode shows a different character's lens to give insight into the respective worlds of the various teenagers and their families, giving viewers the chance to speculate on who committed the crime.

Bazi (Luca Kamleh-Chapman) and Kelly (Eva Morgan). Channel 4

As per Channel 4, The Gathering is a series "that leans into the controversial and the provocative".

"The Gathering examines the intertwined sex lives, loyalties and rivalries of a group of teens. And asks how they can negotiate their sense of identity and freedom in the face of surveillance parenting."

Tate (Max Johnson) and Paul (Warren Brown). Channel 4

Other cast members include Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as Jules, Sonny Walker (The Responder) as Adam, Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) as Charlie and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi.

Kelly (Eva Morgan). Channel 4

The official synopsis reads: "Focusing on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, each character has a motive for attacking Kelly.

"An accomplished gymnast, on the national team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule, but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.

"Each episode privileges a different character's lens to give insight into the respective worlds of these teenagers and their families, and allows the viewer to speculate who committed the crime."

Jessica (Sadie Soverall) and Kelly (Eva Morgan). Channel 4

There isn't an exact date for when this new show will make its way onto Channel 4, but specific details will be announced by the broadcaster in due course.

The Gathering will air on Channel 4.

