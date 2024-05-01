Throughout the video, Emma begins to show signs of insomnia, unclear on the events taking place around her.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, follows a career-driven woman whose life takes a turn when she finds herself ensnared in a "web of sleeplessness, echoing her mother's own past struggles", days before her 40th birthday, just as her mother had done before suffering from a violent psychotic breakdown.

Vicky McClure as Emma Averill in Insomnia. Paramount Plus

The synopsis continues: "As the past resurfaces, so do haunting doubts and fears. With her mother's sudden hospitalisation, the return of her estranged sister, and an unnerving sense of being watched, Emma is thrust into a realm where truth is not what it seems... the past never sleeps."

As the trailer comes to an end, a voice can be heard repeating: "There is only one monster in this house, and do you know who it is? It's me."

You can watch the full trailer below.

Starring alongside McClure are Tom Cullen (My Son) as Emma's loving husband Robert, Smylie Bradwell (Wisting) and India Fowler (The Nevers) as Will and Chloe, Emma and Tom's children, and Leanne Best (A Town Called Malice) as Emma's estranged sister Phoebe.

Corinna Marlowe (Hysteria) features as Emma's mother Patricia, while Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man) is Emma's friend and confidante Caroline.

Further casting for the Paramount Plus series includes Dominic Tighe (Suspicion) and Jade Harrison (Wedding Season) as the Averills' close friends Julian and Michelle Simpson, while Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) is Faisal and Michelle Bonnard (Unforgotten) is DI Hildreth.

Insomnia will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK on Thursday 23rd May.

