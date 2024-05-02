Netflix unveils Geek Girl trailer with House of the Dragon's Emily Carey
The series is adapted from Holly Smale's best-selling novels.
Holly Smale's best-selling coming-of-age Geek Girl books have been adapted into a brand new Netflix series, and now we've got our first look at what to expect in an exciting trailer.
The trailer introduces viewers to House of the Dragon star Emily Carey's Harriet Manners, a geeky 16-year-old who is unexpectedly scouted by a modelling agency while on a school trip.
She is offered "the biggest opportunity" of her life, although she immediately rebuts that she's sure there have been bigger opportunities before.
Initially reluctant, Harriet starts to come around to her new lifestyle when she meets young supermodel Nick Park, played by Liam Woodrum.
With stifling media attention following, Harriet narrates that, "This is a story for anyone who's ever wanted to fit in," before adding, "Sometimes, to change your life, you have to stand out."
You can watch the full trailer right here now.
As well as Carey and Woodrum, the series also stars Tim Downie, Jemima Rooper, Rochelle Harrington, Hersha Verity, Sarah Parish, Emmanuel Imani, Zac Looker, Sandra Yi Sencindiver and Daisy Jelley.
It has been co-created for TV by Jessica Ruston and Smale, while further episodes have been written by Sameera Steward and Sarah Morgan, with additional material by Zoë Rocha and Georgie Armour.
Posting the new trailer on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, Smale said: "THE GEEK GIRL TRAILER IS HERE!! The trailer is also now on @netflix so go go go and show the world how amazing geeks can be."
The Geek Girl books were inspired by Smale's own experiences as a teenage fashion model, with the author calling the experience of writing the first novel "cathartic".
She said in an interview with The Telegraph in 2015: "My dad never realised at the time how bad it was. Writing Geek Girl was cathartic, even though my father was devastated to find out just what I had been through."
Geek Girl will stream on Netflix from Thursday 30th May 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
