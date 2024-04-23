The show's synopsis teases: "Tightly wound agents, reclusive designers, impossibly high heels, and a handsome young supermodel with a great smile – socially awkward Harriet has no idea what she's in for."

One of the images sees Carey recreating the cover art for the novel Geek Girl, set against a blue background and wearing glasses with the title written across them in red.

Emily Carey as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl. Netflix

Another image sees Carey's Harriet chatting and laughing with Nick Park, the "handsome young supermodel" mentioned in the synopsis, who is played by Liam Woodrum (Love in Zion National).

Tim Downie as Richard Manners, Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey, Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, Hersha Verity as Maia and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners in Geek Girl. Netflix

Another image gives us a glimpse at a number of other major characters, as Harriet stands alongside Tim Downie (Outlander) as Richard Manners, Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey, Hersha Verity (EastEnders) as Maia and Jemima Rooper (The Inheritance) as Annabel Manners.

The all-star cast also includes Sarah Parish (Industry), who plays Jude Paignton, as seen in another of the images.

The rest of the cast list is rounded out by Emmanuel Imani (The Wheel of Time) as Wilbur Evans, Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim, Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) as Yuji Lee and Daisy Jelley (London Kills) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright.

Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton in Geek Girl. Netflix

The series has been co-created for TV by Jessica Ruston and Smale, while further episodes were written by Sameera Steward and Sarah Morgan, with additional material by Zoë Rocha and Georgie Armour.

It is a British/Canadian co-production, and will be available to watch in Canada on STACKTV, as opposed to Netflix, where it will stream globally.

Geek Girl will stream on Netflix from Thursday 30th May 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Geek Girl will stream on Netflix from Thursday 30th May 2024.