Sarandos teased a host of returning and new series arriving in the last six months of the year, one of which is Squid Game, which was renewed for a second season back in June 2022 after its massively popular 2021 debut, which broke records for the streamer.

The Night Agent season 2, Cobra Kai season 6, Outer Banks season 4, Emily in Paris season 4 and season 2 of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series are also among those which will be back on our screens before the year is out.

And the streamer announced a number of new series set to arrive this year, including Peter Berg's western drama American Primeval and an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's popular novel The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman.

Specific release dates for these shows are yet to be announced, but Sarandos said viewers can expect them "sometime in 2024".

Back in January, Netflix confirmed that Squid Game season 2 would be released at some point this year, before unveiling some intriguing first-look footage the following month.

Ahead of season 2's official confirmation, Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk also spoke to RadioTimes.com about how he would progress the story.

"I do realise there are huge expectations for season 2," he admitted. "I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season 1. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season.

“If I ever make season 2, I will try to look up those many ideas, and of course if there are any good ones, I can bring them into the story. Since I prefer writing alone, maybe all these ideas on YouTube can function as my writer's room."

He added: "Or maybe I can even ask the fans on social media to give ideas. In the meantime, I will try and think more while I work on films."

