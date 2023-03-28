The first season of Netflix political thriller series The Night Agent has gone down a storm with viewers, jumping to the top of the streamer's charts.

The series follows Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who has to spring into action after he receives a call which sends him searching for the heart of a wider conspiracy.

With many viewers now having finished watching the 10-episode run, thoughts are now turning to the future and whether Basso and the rest of the cast will be back for a second season. But what do we know so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 2.

Will there be a second season of The Night Agent?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

It hasn't been officially confirmed whether The Night Agent will be back for season 2 just yet, but with the series proving popular on Netflix, we imagine a renewal could certainly be in the offing.

The series also ended in such a way where there are plenty of new avenues the show could go in, even despite it having been based on a one-off book, as Peter sets off on a new mission having seemingly been appointed as a Night Action agent.

Speaking with Netflix TUDUM, showrunner Shawn Ryan said that the team would "love to tell" the story of what happens to Peter and Rose following the end of season 1, adding: "If viewers react to the show the way that we hope they will, and if people come and check it out."

Ryan said these were the big questions a second season would be dealing with: "What does Peter getting on this plane to enter into some new wild adventure mean — with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? And where would that lead them?"

When asked specifically if a season 2 was on the cards, he said: "We certainly have some initial ideas…"

We will keep this page updated as soon as any further information regarding the future of The Night Agent is released.

When would The Night Agent season 2 be released?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

It's difficult to say just when a second season of The Night Agent could debut on Netflix, given that the series hasn't been officially renewed yet.

However, we'd imagine that the earliest it could be possibly be turned around for is in a year's time, so we wouldn't be expecting to see anything until early- to mid-2024 or later.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

The Night Agent cast: who would be back for season 2?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland and Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in The Night Agent. Courtesy of Netflix

We'd certainly imagine that if The Night Agent did return for a second season then Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan would both be back as Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin respectively.

We could also see returns for Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield and Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, while returns for Hong Chau as Diane Farr and Christopher Shyer as (former) Vice President Redfield seem unlikely, but are not out of the question.

Here's a list of the major cast members who could be back if the show returns for a second season:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Christopher Shyer as Redfield

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Night Agent season 2 just yet, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 and relive all the action right here, now.

The Night Agent is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.