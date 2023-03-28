Political thriller The Night Agent has already shot to the top of the Netflix charts since it debuted last week, with viewers caught up in the high stakes conspiracy along with Gabriel Basso's Peter and Luciane Buchanan's Rose .

Across its 10-episode run, the series finds Peter and Rose unsure who they can trust as they try to get to the bottom of Rose's aunt and uncle's murder, as well as who was behind a bombing on the Metro.

But who was behind it all, what happened to Peter and Rose in the end and was Peter's father really guilty of treason?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Night Agent.

Who was behind the murder of Rose's aunt and uncle?

Christopher Shyer as VP Redfield in The Night Agent. Courtesy of Netflix

Throughout the series, it turned out that while the Metro bombing was committed by former soldier Colin, the identical twin brother of Matteo, and the murders of Rose's aunt and uncle Emma and Henry were committed by Dale and Ellen, all of these acts were ordered from way above.

The conspiracy actually linked back to the Vice President, Redfield, along with CEO and military contractor Gordon Wick. Together, they had arranged the Metro bombing in order to kill foreign political leader Omar Zadar – something which was stopped by Peter's quick jump into action at the start of the drama.

Emma and Henry were then subsequently killed because they were getting too close to the truth about the Metro bombing and the Vice President's involvement.

Redfield and Wick later also wanted to take out the President herself, in order to stop her showing public support for Zadar while they were meeting at Camp David.

Who else was in on the conspiracy?

Hong Chau as Diane Farr in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Devastatingly for Peter, his closest confidant Diane Farr, the White House Chief of Staff, also turned out to be involved in the conspiracy, having been roped in by Redfield.

Farr's motivations were slightly more complex than Redfield and Wick's, as she only involved herself in the conspiracy in order to protect President Travers and her administration.

In the end, Rose saved Farr's life after she had been shot, and predicted that she would stand trial, go to prison and be widely-known as a traitor.

What happened to Peter, Rose and the rest of the central characters?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

At the end of the series, having foiled the plot and saved the President's life, helped along by Redfield's daughter Maddie and her security detail Chelsea, Peter and Rose are thanked privately by Travers, with the pair preferring to stay out of the public spotlight.

As a thank you, Peter is given a tape revealing the truth about his father, who had been accused of treason. As it turns out, he had in fact committed treason, and is seen in a confessional tape admitting he had accepted money from a foreign agent to feed them information.

Peter's father had later become a double agent, working for the US again to rectify his wrongs, but was killed while doing so.

At the very end of the finale, with Peter and Rose now a couple, Peter boarded a jet and was given his first assignment as a Night Action agent, confirming that he is indeed the titular Night Agent and setting up more adventures in a potential second season.

