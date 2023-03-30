The show posted impressive viewing figures in its opening week on the streamer – the third-best ratings ever for a first season of a Netflix original – and the company has acted quickly to secure another 10-episode outing.

Netflix has renewed the political thriller series The Night Agent for a second run just one week after the first season debuted.

In announcing the news, series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Shawn Ryan said that "the last week has been a whirlwind" and "to see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy".

He added: "We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Netflix's vice president of drama series Jinny Howe added: "We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world.

"Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

Based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, the first season starred Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who is tasked with finding a mole at the heart of the US government while also protecting cybersecurity entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

The cast for the first season also included Hong Chau, Eve Harlow and Fola Evans-Akingbola, although it's not clear yet who will be returning for the second run other than Basso.

Ryan had previously explained in an interview with Deadline that his hope was for each season to "tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, middle and end story".

He added: "Any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season. That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan."

