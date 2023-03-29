Brand-new limited series Obsession is arriving on Netflix next month, and from the looks of a newly released trailer, it would seem to be a seriously steamy drama.

The synopsis for the series says: "An intense affair between a talented surgeon (Armitage) and his son’s fiancée (Murphy) spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family."

In the trailer, we see the first meeting between William and Anna, with William suggesting his son Jay was nervous about introducing them. Meanwhile, William's wife Ingrid worries that Jay is obsessed with Anna – little does she know that her husband is, too.

Obsession is based on the 1991 novel Damage by Josephine Hart, with the scripts being written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters.

The novel was previously adapted into 1992 film Damage, which starred Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, Miranda Richardson, Rupert Graves and Ian Bannen, and saw Richardson win a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

It was recently announced that Armitage will be starring in another series adapted from a novel by Harlan Coben for Netflix, called Fool Me Once, alongside Dame Joanna Lumley, Michelle Keegan and Adeel Akhtar.

Armitage previously appeared in two other projects adapted from Coben's work, The Stranger and Stay Close, and told RadioTimes.com at the time of Stay Close's release that he expected the latter to be their final project together.

He said: "I'm always looking to do something radically different to what I've done before. I'd be really surprised, as much as I like Harlan and he likes me, I think it would be pushing our luck to do a third [collaboration]. But never say never."

Obsession will stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

