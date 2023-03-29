The series, which has been commissioned by STARZ in the US, is called The Couple Next Door and also stars Jessica De Gouw ( The Secrets She Keeps ) and Alfred Enoch ( Harry Potter ).

Worlds are about to collide for fans of both Outlander and Poldark , as Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson are set to lead a new six-part thriller series for Channel 4.

The project has been described as a "deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires".

Heughan said: "I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special."

The series follows Tomlinson's Evie and Enoch's Pete, a couple who move into an upscale neighbourhood and they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety.

However, they soon become friends with the couple next door, traffic cop Danny, played by Heughan and his yoga instructor wife Becka, played by De Gouw.

Then, things get turned on their head when Danny shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbour.

Tomlinson said: "Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

The series has been loosely adapted from the Dutch series New Neighbours and is written by David Allison (Marcella) and directed by Dries Vos (Suspect, Professor T).

Heughan will soon be coming to the end of his time as Outlander's Jamie, with that series wrapping up after its eighth season before a brand new prequel series starts airing.

