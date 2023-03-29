The new series stars Rachel Weisz in the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, played in the film by Jeremy Irons, and like the original it follows twins who share everything.

With Prime Video 's Dead Ringers series, inspired by David Cronenberg's 1988 classic film of the same name, arriving in just under a month, the streamer has now released a full trailer, giving viewers their best look at the show yet.

Together, as seen in the trailer, they will do whatever it takes to bring women's health care to the forefront in their roles as gynaecologists, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics.

You can watch the full trailer right here, now.

In the trailer, one of the twins describes their work as "groundbreaking but hopeful, radical but safe", while they later seem to be trying to grow a baby "out of nothing" – based on later scenes, how "safe" this practice is seems uncertain.

Along with Academy Award winner Weisz, the cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jennifer Ehle (Yellowstone: 1923) and Emily Meade (The Deuce), while it has been created by Normal People and The Wonder writer Alice Birch.

New series to have arrived on Prime Video over the past year include The Rig and The Devil's Hour, both of which have already been recommissioned for second seasons, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the second season of which is in production now.

Dead Ringers is coming to Prime Video on Friday 21st April. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

