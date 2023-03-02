The classic sci-fi novel is getting the small-screen treatment and has been put into fast-track development by Amazon Studios, meaning that the series will be making its way to our televisions hopefully very soon.

Emmy award-winning Johan Renck, of HBO’s Chernobyl fame, is attached to direct and executive produce a TV series adaptation of John Wyndham’s The Day of the Triffids.

The 1951 post-apocalyptic novel follows Bill Masen, a biologist who has spent his life working with triffids, which are tall, venomous, carnivorous plants capable of moving.

He suspects they have been bio-engineered for the USSR and accidentally released into the wild, and after a catastrophic meteor shower, the triffids start killing the remaining people left on earth.

The story explores how Bill helps survivors escape these deadly plants, especially since learning that the light from the unusual meteoric display has rendered many who watched it blind.

Of course, this is not the first time Wyndham's novel has been adapted. The Day of the Triffids has been made into a 1962 film, three radio drama series and two television series.

The recent 2009 BBC series was a loose adaptation of the novel, and starred Dougray Scott as Bill Masen, as well as Joely Richardson, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave, Eddie Izzard and Jason Priestley.

Joely Richardson and Dougray Scott in the BBC's 2009 Day of the Triffids. BBC

For this adaptation, Renck is attached to direct and executive produce. The Swedish director won two Emmys in 2019 for Chernobyl, which included Outstanding Directing as well as Limited Series.

He was also previously attached to direct HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood series but has exited the project alongside former lead Shirley Henderson. Renck will be joined by Don Murphy and Susan Montford, who will executive produce for Angry Films.

Interestingly, Renck's Chernobyl collaborator Craig Mazin – who created and wrote the HBO/Sky drama – is also having great success at the moment with a similar premise in video game turned smash hit drama, The Last of Us.

