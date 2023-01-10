The show left things on a cliffhanger of sorts, with the main plot of the season wrapped up but with plenty of dramatic consequences sure to follow.

Six-part sci-fi mystery series The Rig is now available in full on Amazon Prime Video , and with many viewers already having made their way through the full season, thoughts inevitably turn to the potential for more episodes.

Has the show already been renewed for a second season on Prime Video, and if so, when could new episodes potentially arrive?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Rig season 2.

Will there be a second season of The Rig?

Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig. Amazon Studios

At this point, it's hard to say whether there will be a second season of The Rig, but the ending certainly leaves the possibility open. The ancestor is still out there, the majority of the crew has escaped and there are plenty of unanswered questions as to where they, and the rest of the world, go next.

However, the ending of season 1 could also easily work as a capper to the whole series. The show is a cautionary tale to the damage we are doing to our world and the potential impacts of climate change.

Also, the rig itself has now been destroyed, meaning a second season would likely have to take place in a different setting entirely, somewhat undercutting the relevance of the title.

Ultimately, a second season will likely depend on the appetite of the creators to produce more and the viewing figures Amazon receives on the first season. We haven't had any official word yet, but we'll keep this page updated as and when any news drops on another season of The Rig.

When would The Rig season 2 be released?

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig. Amazon Studios

With The Rig's future currently undetermined, it's hard to say exactly when a second season would be released. The first season was originally announced in 2020 and took over two years to reach Prime Video - however, we imagine COVID-related delays may have played a hand in this.

Regardless, it has so far been a fairly effects-heavy show, meaning production will naturally take longer than most dramas. We would therefore expect the earliest we would be likely to see a second season of The Rig would be the end of 2024.

We'll make sure to keep this page updated if any more concrete news becomes available.

The Rig season 2 cast - who would be back for season 2?

The cast of The Rig. Amazon Studios

There are some members of the first season's cast we can almost certainly count out due to their character's fates - Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Emun Elliott and Cameron Fulton all seem unlikely to be back following their characters' deaths, barring some sci-fi hijinks.

One character whose fate is less certain is Baz, played by Calvin Demba. He appeared to fade into the spores of the ancestor at the end of the season, meaning even though the rig was destroyed with him still onboard at the end, he could potentially return as a physical embodiment of the ancestor in the future.

More like this

When it comes to those we do expect back, any of the following could easily return for a season 2:

Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan

Emily Hampshire as Rose Mason



Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite

Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji

Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw

Mark Addy as David Coake

Nikhil Parmar as Harish

Is there a trailer for The Rig season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Rig season 2 yet, but we will make sure to keep this page updated if any new footage becomes available.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

The Rig is available to stream in full now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.