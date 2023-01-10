The series is set on an oil rig called the Kinloch Bravo which gets cut off from the Scottish mainland when a mysterious fog descends and appears to have an effect on the crew.

New Amazon Prime Video series The Rig is now available to watch in full, and tells a story full of mysteries and twists across its six episode season.

But what was the fog, really? Also, what was the Pictor energy company hiding? And what happened to the crew, played by actors such as Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Martin Compston, at the end of the series?

Read on for everything you know about the ending of The Rig on Prime Video.

What was the mysterious fog?

Calvin Demba as Baz Roberts in The Rig. Amazon Studios

As we found out throughout the series, the fog itself was unimportant - what was important was what it was carrying.

The fog contained spores from what appeared to be a distant ancestor to all the creatures on planet Earth, theorised by Rose (Hampshire) to be millions upon millions of years old.

It emerged because it was responding to what it perceived to be attacks from the rig's drilling, and started to infect and possess the crew who came into contact with it. This included Baz (Calvin Demba), Garrow (Cameron Fulton), Leck (Emun Elliott) and eventually Fulmer (Martin Compston).

It also appeared to remove anything unnatural from the host bodies which it inhabited, such as fillings in teeth and skin tattoos, and ended up killing unhealthy hosts. Meanwhile, it healed those it deemed to be healthy and viable.

Those who became infected and survived started working towards sabotaging the rig, and ensuring the survival of the ancestor.

Rose and the rest of the crew later determined that the rings created by the spores, and often drawn by those swayed to the ancestor's will, were like rings on a tree. However, rather than tracking years, they were tracking mass extinction-level events - with another ring about to close.

What was Coake's plan?

Mark Addy as Coake in The Rig. Prime Video/YouTube

When Coake (Mark Addy), a member of Pictor's research and expansion division, arrived on the Kinloch Bravo, it was immediately clear that he knew more than he was letting on and was up to something nefarious.

He got Garrow and Dunlin (Richard Pepple) killed with his attempts to gas the ancestor, and Harish (Nikhil Parmar), a worker from the Kinloch Charlie rig who arrived with Coake, revealed he had left tens of workers to die there.

More like this

When pressed by Magnus (Iain Glen), Coake admitted Pictor had known of the ancestor's existence for a long time, and had been trying to kill it before it spoiled the oil field.

Coake believed that killing it was the only way to ensure humanity's survival, while Rose and Fulmer believed they could communicate with it and show it that they weren't a threat.

However, by the time they tried, it was already too late...

What happened to the crew of the Kinloch Bravo?

Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig. Amazon Studios

In the end, the majority of the crew made it off the Kinloch Bravo in an evacuation helicopter sent for by Coake. However, it was not without some fatalities.

The first to fall were Leck, killed after the ancestor tried to rid his body of any unnatural materials, and Alwyn (Mark Bonnar), killed by it through Baz trying to stop it.

Next to go were Garrow and Dunlin, killed as part of Coake's plan to gas the ancestor off the rig. Finally, Baz chose to stay behind, becoming one with the ancestor and appearing to disappear into the spores.

This means the survivors included Magnus, Rose, Fulmer, Cat (Rochenda Sandall), Hutton (Owen Teale), Easter (Abraham Popoola), Murchison (Stuart McQuarrie), Heather (Molly Vevers), Harish and Coake.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what happened to the mainland, that's a different question entirely. The crew failed to stop the ancestor from setting off an enormous tsunami, which at the end of the finale we saw heading directly towards the mainland, threatening the lives of thousands.

Coake told the crew that the helicopter wasn't going back there, and that if they had wanted to stop the tsunami they should have listened to him and tried to eradicate the ancestor.

It appears that whatever happens next, planet Earth will be changed forever...

The Rig is available to stream in full now on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.