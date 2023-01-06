The series features a predominantly Scottish cast, with stars such as Iain Glen, Martin Compston and Mark Bonnar appearing alongside Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire and Game of Thrones' Mark Addy.

Brand-new Prime Video series The Rig is now available to stream in full, and while viewers will likely be caught up in the twisting and turning plot , they may also find themselves dazzled by the absolutely stacked cast.

The cast play oil rig workers who get stranded when a mysterious fog descends upon them. But who else stars in the series, and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Rig.

The Rig cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video thriller

Iain Glen plays Magnus MacMillan

Iain Glen as Magnus in The Rig Amazon Prime Video/Wild Mercury Productions

Who is Magnus MacMillan? Magnus is the boss of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, who is trying to keep the situation under control and the crew together.

Where have I seen Iain Glen? Glen is best known for his role as Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, but is also known for playing Bruce Wayne in Titans, and appearing in Delicious, Prisoners' Wives, Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and Jack Taylor, and in films such as The Bad Education Movie, The Iron Lady and Kick Ass 2.

Emily Hampshire plays Rose Mason

Emily Hampshire as Rose in The Rig Amazon Prime Video/Wild Mercury Productions

Who is Rose Mason? Rose is a representative for the Pictor Energy Company, whose presence on the rig proves controversial for some of the crew.

Where have I seen Emily Hampshire? Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd in Schitt's Creek and has also been seen in many other series such as 12 Monkeys, Chapelwaite and Ruby Gloom.

Martin Compston plays Fulmer Hamilton

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig Amazon Prime Video/Wild Mercury Productions

Who is Fulmer Hamilton? Fulmer is the communications officer for the rig, whose job trying to get comms back up becomes crucial after the fog comes in.

Where have I seen Martin Compston? Compston is best known for his role as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, as well as for appearing in Mayflies, The Nest, Traces, Vigil, Our House and Monarch of the Glen. He has also appeared in films such as Filth and Mary Queen of Scots.

Calvin Demba plays Baz Roberts

Calvin Demba in The Rig Amazon Studios

Who is Baz Roberts? Baz is a young drill hand aboard the rig who at the start of the series is looking forward to his leave from the Kinloch Bravo.

Where have I seen Calvin Demba? Demba has previously appeared in films including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Yardie and Last Christmas, as well as series such as Professor T and Life.

Owen Teale plays Lars Hutton

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton in The Rig. Amazon Studios/Wild Mercury

Who is Lars Hutton? Lars is the head driller aboard the Kinloch Bravo, who often speaks up for the workers against what he sees as uncaring and out of touch management.

Where have I seen Owen Teale? Teale has appeared in a number of high profile British and US series, including Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches, Line of Duty, Stella and Torchwood, while he has also appeared in recent films such as Tolkien and Save the Cinema.

Richard Pepple plays Grant Dunlin

Richard Pepple Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Who is Grant Dunlin? Grant is crew boss aboard the Kinloch Bravo.

Where have I seen Richard Pepple? Pepple has recently been seen in series such as Line of Duty, Gangs of London, Code 404, Bridgerton, Death in Paradise, Back and many more, while he also appeared in the film Beasts of No Nation.

Mark Bonnar plays Alwyn Evans

Mark Bonnar in The Rig Amazon Studios

Who is Alwyn Evans? Alwyn is deck foreman aboard the Kinloch Bravo, and is often seen as the voice of reason.

Where have I seen Mark Bonnar? Bonnar is known for his roles in series such as Casualty, Line of Duty, Shetland, Catastrophe, Humans, Apple Tree Yard, Porridge and Doctor Who, as well as his recent appearance in the ITVX series Litvinenko.

Rochenda Sandall plays Cat Braithwaite

Rochenda Sandall Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Cat Braithwaite? Cat is the medic aboard the Kinloch Bravo.

Where have I seen Rochenda Sandall? Sandall is perhaps best known for playing Lisa McQueen in Line of Duty, while she also played Azure in Doctor Who: Flux. She has also appeared in Criminal: UK, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Small Axe, amongst other series and films.

Emun Elliott plays Leck Longman

Emun Elliott David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Leck Longman? Leck is the rig mechanic aboard the rig.

Where have I seen Emun Elliott? Elliott has appeared in major films such as The King's Man, Old, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Filth and Prometheus, while he has also appeared in series such as The Paradise, Game of Thrones, Trust Me and Guilt.

Stuart McQuarrie plays Colin Murchison

Stuart McQuarrie David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Colin Murchison? Colin is the head chef on the rig, who has moral reservations about what effect the work they do has on the climate.

Where have I seen Stuart McQuarrie? McQuarrie's previous roles include appearances in Peep Show, Silent Witness, Extras, Hustle, The Crown, Foundation, Shetland and Des, while he has also appeared in films including The Nest, Terminator: Dark Fate and Mr Turner.

Abraham Popoola plays Easter Ayodeji

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji in The Rig. Prime Video/YouTube

Who is Easter Ayodeji? Easter is the rig crane driver aboard the rig.

Where have I seen Abraham Popoola? Popoola is known for appearing in series such as Andor, The Curse, The Great, Starstruck, Breeders, Les Misérables and A Christmas Carol, as well as films such as Morbius and Cruella.

Molly Vevers plays Heather Shaw

Molly Vevers Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Who is Heather Shaw? Heather is a roustabout on the Kinloch Bravo.

Where have I seen Molly Vevers? Vevers has previously appeared in the film Chubby Funny and in series including The Spanish Princess and War Gamers.

Mark Addy plays David Coake

Mark Addy Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Who is David Coake? David is the head of Pictor's research and expansion division.

Where have I seen Mark Addy? Addy has had many high profile roles across UK and US TV and film, including appearances in films The Full Monty, The Lost King, Robin Hood and the Downton Abbey film, and series such as Game of Thrones, Sherwood, White House Farm, Atlantis, Trollied and Doctor Who.

Nikhil Parmar plays Harish

Nikhil Parmar Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Who is Harish? Harish is a worker on a different rig, which is also under the Pictor company.

Where have I seen Nikhil Parmar? Parmar has appeared in series including Foundation, Trollied, Brassic, This Way Up, Breeders and After Life.

Cameron Fulton plays Garrow

Cameron Fulton Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Garrow? Garrow is a worker on the rig.

Where have I seen Cameron Fulton? Fulton is best known for playing Tyler Foulkes in River City and Plug in the film Limbo.

