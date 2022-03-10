The Our House ending might seem pretty complete, but there are a couple of questions that still need to be answered – be aware, there are spoilers for the finale ahead .

ITV viewers have been gripped by the thrilling drama of Our House , starring Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston as separated man and wife, Fi and Bram.

During the thrilling finale, Fi finally discovered that Toby (played by Rupert Penry-Jones) wasn't the man she thought he was.

In fact, he was Mike, a complete rotter who managed to blackmail Bram into fraudulently selling his marital home.

After a tense confrontation, Fi ended up poisoning Mike with a cocktail of drugs which killed him outright.

Bram, meanwhile, decided to come clean on his part in the crime, not knowing that Fi was trying to evade the police by insisting she didn't know who Mike was (it's half true, she thought he was Toby...).

The distraught Bram ended up taking his own life for his crimes, but not before accidentally revealing Fi did know Mike/Toby, meaning she was likely to be sent down for his death.

But there were still some unanswered questions: Did Fi get charged? What happened to Mike's accomplice Wendy? What happened to Fi and Bram's kids?

However, it's unlikely we'll get any answers to these questions, according to Martin Compston, who spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

Why won't there be an Our House season 2?

Martin Compston in Our House ITV

When asked if he thought the series would return, Compston explained: "I think these days, people are far too afraid to just let something be - I think you can run the risk of spoiling a great original with a bad sequel, and I've seen that happen several times."

He continued: "I think there is something psychological in your head when you go, 'This is it, this is the one-off drama', and you commit to it fully, and we're not coming back.

"I think there's something really appealing in that as an actor, you know, where we just knew this is a one-off, and we're all in and then it's done. There's something really exciting about that as well because you're not going to get a second chance to address everything that goes wrong in the first, so you're really committed."

