The four-part series stars Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton as Fi, a woman who comes home one day to find all of her possessions gone and strangers moving into her house, despite her insistence the property was not for sale.

ITV's brand-new thriller Our House starts tonight (7th March), and it's set to be a tense, wild ride.

Things go from bad to worse when Fi is unable to contact her estranged husband Bram, played by Line of Duty's Martin Compston, or locate her missing children.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Compston called the series "a relationship drama" at its heart and teased that "it just goes wild... it goes to places you really don't expect".

The series is adapted by Simon Ashdown from the best-selling novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, and star Buket Komur called it a "nightmarish" scenario. Colour us excited.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Our House.

Tuppence Middleton plays Fi Lawson

Who is Fi? Fi is an upper-middle class woman whose life goes off the rails when she returns home one day to find her house empty and strangers moving in. Fi insists her home isn't for sale, but is unable to reach her estranged husband Bram or her two missing children. As the series flashes back we learn more about Fi and Bram's marriage, as secrets are uncovered and lies revealed.

Where have I seen Tuppence Middleton before? Middleton has appeared in series including Black Mirror, Lewis and Friday Night Dinner and took on leading roles in Sense8, Dickensian and War & Peace. She has also had starring turns in films from Downton Abbey to Oscar nominees The Imitation Game and Mank.

Martin Compston plays Bram Lawson

RED PLANET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Bram? Bram is Fi's estranged husband who she caught in an act of infidelity with her neighbour and friend Merle. When they separated, Bram and Fi continued to share their home, to provide stability for their children. However, at the start of the series, Fi finds him unreachable and the kids missing.

Where have I seen Martin Compston before? Compston is perhaps best known for his role as DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, but has also recently appeared in starring roles in Vigil, The Nest and Traces. He has appeared in films including Mary Queen of Scots and The Aftermath.

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Toby

RED PLANET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Toby? The enigmatic Toby is in a relationship with Fi following her separation from Bram.

Where have I seen Rupert Penry-Jones before? Penry-Jones is currently starring in The Batman as Mayor Don Mitchell, but he has also had roles in Whitechapel and Silk, and in Spooks as Adam Carter.

Weruche Opia plays Merle

RED PLANET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Merle? Merle is Fi's friend and neighbour. Fi caught her in an act of infidelity with her husband Bram, which led to their estrangement.

Where have I seen Weruche Opia before? Opia has appeared in Bad Education, Top Boy and Russell T Davies' Banana. In 2020, she also appeared in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You.

Buket Komur plays Wendy

RED PLANET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Wendy? Wendy is Bram's new mysterious and alluring partner.

Where have I seen Buket Komur before? Our House is one of Komur's first TV roles but she has appeared in the 2020 ITV series Honour alongside Keeley Hawes.

Dinita Gohil plays Lucy

RED PLANET PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV

Who is Lucy? Lucy claims to have bought Fi's house, despite Fi insisting it's not for sale and never was.

Where have I seen Dinita Gohil before? Gohil has appeared in Our Girl and Call the Midwife, but is perhaps best known for her role in the Steve Coogan film Greed. On the big screen she has also appeared in The Boy with the Topknot and The Snowman.

Our House starts Monday 7th March at 9pm and continues nightly on ITV. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

