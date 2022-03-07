Martin Compston says Our House episode 1 twist is “just the beginning”

The secret-keeping husband had split from wife Fi (Tuppence Middleton) after his affair was exposed, and she was particularly wary of him from then on, despite his best efforts to win back his former lover.

The first episode of Our House ended with a big cliffhanger, centred around just one of Bram's (played by Martin Compston) many mistakes.

There was hope for the pair one desperate evening, when Fi offered Bram a lifeline - he could come round after work to talk.

Though he was at work drinks (and had actually had alcohol), Bram got in the marital car and set off for home.

A mystery car was holding him up along the way and Bram took to aggressively overtaking them on a dark country road - certainly not recommended - before the unknown driver got their revenge and tried to race Bram.

Disaster struck as Bram ended up running a car in the other direction off the road, causing them to crash.

With it not looking good - Bram didn't even have a license, and was drunk - he sped off to Fi's, leaving the car crash as it was.

According to Bram actor Compston, it only goes from bad to worse from hereon out.

"[That scene] was really exciting for me. From hearing and speaking to people who've seen the first episode, they're going, 'what a cliffhanger!'

"Now that is just the beginning," Compston teased. "It just gets more and more wild."

Compston also spoke about how "chaotic" Our House becomes, teasing: "It's hard to say without giving away spoilers - it just goes wild... it goes to places you really don't expect.

"A lot of that is down to Bram's bad decisions and getting himself in more and more trouble..."

