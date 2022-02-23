The drama, which is based on the book of the same name, follows Fi (Middleton), a woman who returns home one day to find all her possessions gone, and strangers moving into the empty house.

Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton, Line of Duty 's Martin Compston and Rupert Penry-Jones star in ITV's latest dark thriller, Our House, which will tap into "nightmarish" fears .

"I've never heard of something like this happening before. And that's why I feel like it's quite a clever drama, because I feel like not that many people do know that this can happen," series star Buket Komur said at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com.

"And I feel, especially coming out of the... pandemic, we've all spent so much time at home that I feel like it's such a nightmarish thing to watch."

Read on for everything you need to know about Our House.

When is the Our House release date?

The series will air sometime in March this year, with the release date yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Our House cast

Our House

The two leads are Vigil's Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as estranged married couple Bram and Fi, while the enigmatic Toby is played by Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning).

The cast for the drama also includes Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You,) as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, and Buket Komur (Honour) as the mysterious and alluring Wendy.

Our House trailer

You can watch the trailer for Our House below, as posted on Twitter by Our House author Louise Candlish.

The tense trailer opens with Fi learning the house has been sold without her knowledge, declaring: "What's going on here? This is my house!" before adding: "What have you done with all our things?"

Our House is coming soon to ITV.