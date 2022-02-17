Based on the novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, the show stars Line of Duty 's Martin Compston and Downton Abbey 's Tuppence Middleton in the lead roles, and follows Fi (Middleton), a woman who returns home one day to find all her possessions gone, and strangers moving into the empty house.

ITV thriller Our House will tap into a "nightmarish" situation for most viewers, according to star Buket Komur.

Komur, who plays the mysterious Wendy, teased that she "hopefully" wouldn't fall for some of the potential scams that occur during the series in real life.

"I've never heard of something like this happening before. And that's why I feel like it's quite a clever drama, because I feel like not that many people do know that this can happen," she said at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com.

"And I feel, especially coming out of the... pandemic, we've all spent so much time at home that I feel like it's such a nightmarish thing to watch. So, yeah, I hope I'm already quite vigilant.

"I grew up with technology and social media and stuff. So I feel like I have this innate - hopefully savviness that my generation is supposed to have. Maybe not, who knows? Because these characters are quite conniving."

The four-part drama is adapted by Simon Ashdown from Candlish's best-selling novel, and is set to premiere on ITV on an as-yet unconfirmed date in March.

