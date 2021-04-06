Friday Night Dinner season 7 release date: Will there be another series?

It’s been almost a year since new episodes of Friday Night Dinner arrived on our screens, with series six having ended in May 2020 and viewers now desperate for an announcement regarding season seven.

However, the show is unlikely to be the same following the terribly sad news of Paul Ritter’s death earlier today.

The Chernobyl and Belgravia star shone as Goodman family patriarch Martin on Friday Night Dinner and quickly became a fan favourite, cracking up viewers with his catchphrases “lovely bit of squirrel” and “s**t on it”.

While we don’t know much about a seventh series, Channel 4 has announced that a new documentary, celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary, will air this year with stars Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, Tamsin Greig and others set to appear.

Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Friday Night Dinner.

Will there be a Friday Night Dinner season 7?

While creator Robert Popper told RadioTimes.com last year that he had “no plans to end” Friday Night Dinner after series six, it no longer looks like the sitcom will be returning to our screens after all.

Speaking to Deadline in January, Big Talk Productions CEO Kenton Allen hinted that the show was coming to an end.

“I don’t think [creator Robert Popper] wants to write a series where they bring their wives and children around,” he said. “Never say never, but I suspect that’s probably for the time being. You never know. For the time being, we’re not planning to make any more Friday Night Dinner.”

However, Channel 4 will be celebrating the show’s 10 anniversary later this year with a night of dedicated content, including a new 90-minute documentary titled You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner featuring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal and the late Paul Ritter.

Friday Night Dinner documentary release date

Channel 4 has not yet officially announced the release date for the show’s documentary You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner, however, with the series turning 10 this year, we’re likely to see the film hit our screens at some point this year.

Friday Night Dinner season 7 cast

If a seventh series was to go ahead, you can of course expect Tamsin Greig (Jackie), Simon Bird (Adam) and Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) to return, alongside Mark Heap as oddball neighbour Jim with his dog Milson.

Fingers crossed we see more of Tracy Ann Oberman as “Auntie” Val too.

Channel 4

Sadly, the show’s longtime star Paul Ritter, who played family patriarch Martin, passed away on 6th April at the age of 54.

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper paid tribute to Ritter on Twitter, writing: “He was man who touched so many hearts. My thoughts go out to his lovely family.”

We also won’t be seeing Grandma and Horrible Grandma in a seventh series of Friday Night Dinner – the latter character (played by Rosalind Knight) was killed off in Friday Night Dinner’s sixth series, while the former was written out of the show after actress Frances Cuka died.

“She was absolutely fantastic, and loads of fun, and brilliant,” Robert Popper told RadioTimes.com. “She added a real sparkle whenever she was in an episode.

“And people loved her. They really liked her. So that was really sad [when she passed away].”

