Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Popular actor Paul Ritter has died as the result of a brain tumour, his agent has confirmed.

Advertisement

The actor, whose credits include Friday Night Dinner, Chernobyl, and Quantum of Solace was 54-years old.

As reported by The Guardian, his agent said, “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

An extremely versatile actor on both stage and screen, Ritter made his first television appearance on an episode of The Bill in 1992 and went on to appear on a number of popular shows including Vera, The Hollow Crown and Belgravia.

On the big screen, he had roles in several high-profile films including Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and he will posthumously star in the upcoming war drama Operation Mincemeat, which is currently in post-production.

But it is for his role as Martin Goodman on Friday Night Dinner that Ritter will be most fondly remembered, appearing in all 37 episodes of the sitcom between 2011 and 2020.

The series marks its tenth anniversary this year and Ritter is due to posthumously appear in a special documentary marking the milestone on Channel 4 later in 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check our TV Guide.