Emma Stone to return for Cruella sequel
The Oscar winner will reprise her role as Cruella de Vil in the origin story's sequel.
Emma Stone will reportedly reprise her role as the villainous Cruella de Vil in a sequel to Disney’s Cruella.
The Oscar winner, who starred as the titular Cruella in the live-action prequel, has secured a deal with Disney to appear in Cruella 2, according to Deadline.
The news follows reports in July that Stone was considering suing Disney over its release of Cruella in both theatres and on Disney Plus after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit which claimed Black Widow‘s release in the same fashion was a breach of her contract.
Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Stone’s agency Endeavor, commented on the Cruella 2 deal, telling Deadline: “This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent.
“We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”
Cruella made its Disney Plus debut in May, telling the story of how Estella Miller, an aspiring fashion designer, went on to become the notorious criminal Cruella seen in 101 Dalmatians.
Stone starred alongside Emma Thompson, who played Cruella’s boss and rival, while Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser played Cruella’s henchmen Jasper and Horace respectively.
Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark strong and Kayvan Novak also appeared in the film, directed by I Tonya’s Craig Gillespie.