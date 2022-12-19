The series stars The Rig's Martin Compston, who recently called the series "by far the most emotionally challenging job I’ve ever done".

New Scottish BBC drama Mayflies, which is based on the 2020 book of the same name, airs this month, and is set to tell a heartbreaking tale of friendship, love and loyalty.

He's joined in the drama by real-life friend Tony Curran, with the pair talking with RadioTimes.com and other press about the "terrifying" nature of adapting a beloved book and awaiting the fans' response.

But when will the two-part series be released, what is it about and who else stars with Compston and Curran? Read on for everything you need to know about Mayflies on BBC One.

When will Mayflies be released?

Martin Compston as Jimmy and Tony Curran as Tully in Mayflies. BBC/© Synchronicity Films

Mayflies will be made up of two parts and is set to air over two nights during the Christmas period.

The first episode will air at 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday 28th December, while the second will air one day after, at 9pm on Thursday 29th December.

For viewers in Scotland, they will get to see the drama a day early, as episode 1 will air on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Tuesday 27th December and episode 2 will air on the channel at 10pm on Wednesday 28th.

What is Mayflies about?

Limbo (Matt Littleson), Young Jimmy (Rian Gordon), Young Tully (Tom Glynn-Carney), Young Hogg (Paul Gorman) and Young Tibbs (Mitchell Robertson) in Mayflies. BBC/© Synchronicity Films

Mayflies is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Andrew O'Hagan, and tells the story of lifelong friends Jimmy and Tully.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Everyone has a Tully Dawson (Tony Curran) - the friend who defines your life. In the summer of 1986, in a small Scottish town, Jimmy (Martin Compston) and Tully ignite a brilliant friendship based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

"With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth - a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain. There, against the greatest soundtrack ever recorded, a vow is made: to go at life differently.

"Thirty years on, half a life away, the phone rings. Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit...

"Mayflies is a memorial to youth’s euphoria and to everyday tragedy. A tender goodbye to an old union, it discovers the joy and the costs of love."

Mayflies cast - who stars with Martin Compston?

Anna (Ashley Jensen) and Tully (Tony Curran) in Mayflies. © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Mayflies stars Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Tony Curran (Your Honour) in the central roles as Jimmy and Tully, while Ashley Jensen (set to star in Shetland) and Tracy Ifeachor (Showtrial) plays Tully's partner Anna and Jimmy's wife Iona respectively.

Meanwhile, Rian Gordon (Karen Pirie) and Tom Glynn-Carney (SAS Rogue Heroes) fill out major roles as the younger versions of Jimmy and Tully.

The full cast for Mayflies is as follows:

Martin Compston as Jimmy

Tony Curran as Tully

Ashley Jensen as Anna

Tracy Ifeachor as Iona

Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy

Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully

Paul Gorman as Young Hogg

Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs

Elaine C Smith as Barbara

Shauna Macdonald as Fiona

Cal MacAninch as Tibbs

Colin McCredie as Scott

Matt Littleson as Young Limbo

Mayflies trailer

You can watch the trailer for Mayflies right here now.

Mayflies airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on 28th and 29th December 2022.

