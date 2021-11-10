Showtrial season 2: Will the BBC thriller return?

Showtrial has successfully captured the imagination of a number of BBC One viewers, many of whom will be wondering whether the show will expand beyond its initial five episode run.

Advertisement

Several questions were left unanswered by the Showtrial ending, but it’s uncertain whether this is an artistic decision from writer Ben Richards or an attempt to lay the groundwork for a follow-up.

The first series focused on the murder of a university student in Bristol, where the entitled daughter of a wealthy property developer and the son of a prolific MP were the prime suspects.

However, if the BBC decides to order future episodes of Showtrial, they could cover an entirely new case rather than return to the existing members of the Showtrial cast.

Read on for everything we know so far about a possible return for BBC One’s Showtrial.

Showtrial season 2: Will the BBC drama return?

There’s no word yet from the BBC on whether Showtrial will return for a second season, but star Tracy Ifeachor seemed open to the prospect in a conversation held prior to the series premiere.

“I really don’t know, but what I would say is, you know, Cleo Roberts is a solicitor, and you know, she’s just gonna keep going,” she told RadioTimes.com and other press. “Talitha’s life is going to keep going.”

We’ll update this page with more information on Showtrial’s fate as it comes in.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Showtrial season 2 cast

The first series of Showtrial featured Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens in the lead roles, portraying sharp solicitor Cleo Roberts and her challenging client Talitha Campbell.

If Showtrial were to be renewed for a second season, there is potential for them both to return, but there’s also the possibility that Roberts could take on a whole new case unconnected to the one which rebuilt her credibility.

If series two were to take the anthology route, we may not see any more of the supporting cast, which featured Sinead Keenan (DI Paula Cassidy), Kerr Logan (James Thornley), James Frain (Damian Campbell), Joseph Payne (Dhillon Harwood) and Lolita Chakrabarti (Meera Harwood).

Showtrial season 2 theories: What could happen next?

As a second season of Showtrial remains hypothetical for the time being, there are no sure directions for where the story could go next – and your ideas may vary depending on how you interpret the ending.

Indeed, writer Ben Richards decided not to reveal who the real killer is, leaving it up to us to decide whether it was Talitha, Dhillon, or the two of them working together.

If Talitha truly is innocent then justice was served and there would be no need to return to this tragic case, but if not, Richards could decide to continue her story and see if her crimes follow her all the way to her Paris retreat.

As previously suggested, it’s also possible that Showtrial could become an anthology, tackling a different complex legal case in each series – similar to fellow World Productions series Line of Duty (although that does feature some continuing storylines).

Is there a Showtrial season 2 trailer?

Nope! There’s no guarantee that Showtrial season two will even go ahead, so don’t expect to see a trailer anytime soon.

Advertisement

Showtrial is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.