Just like the novel before it, the series is set to be a hugely emotional watch, as it sees Tony Curran's Tully receiving some terrible news and planning to enlist his lifelong friend Jimmy to help him act on it. In fact, Compston recently revealed just how emotional the drama was to shoot in an interview about the project.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston's new series Mayflies arrives on BBC One later this month, and it's based on the 2020 book of the same name by Andrew O'Hagan.

Speaking about the new series, Compston said: "It’s a drama based around relationships and friendships. The main characters are two old friends who have been best pals for decades and one of them gets life-changing news. He plans to act on that news and enlists the help of his best friend."

He continued: "It’s set across two timelines and is by far the most emotionally challenging job I’ve ever done."

Tony Curran as Tully and Martin Compston as Jimmy in Mayflies. Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson/BBC

Mayflies also stars Ashley Jensen, ahead of her new role in Shetland, and Tracy Ifeachor, while the book has been adapted for the screen by Andrea Gibb.

Compston recently told RadioTimes.com and other press of his own fears about responses from fans of the novel, saying: "Genuinely, it is terrifying."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, he added that "putting anything out, even if it wasn't an adaptation, is terrifying - when you're putting yourself out there and people are going to watch it. But particularly with a novel and, as you say, something that's much loved and very quotable."

Following Mayflies, Compston will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's The Rig, which will arrive on the streamer in the new year.

Mayflies airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on 28th and 29th December 2022. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.