The two-part series sees Tully diagnosed with terminal cancer, and asking Jimmy to help him travel to Switzerland in order to end his own life.

Emotional BBC drama Mayflies adapts Andrew O'Hagan's 2020 book of the same name, and tells the story of lifelong friends Tully and Jimmy.

Martin Compston and Tony Curran star in the series, alongside Ashley Jensen and Tracy Ifeachor who play Tully and Jimmy's partners.

Compston has spoken about how "emotionally challenging" his role was, but who does he play and who else stars in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Mayflies.

Martin Compston plays Jimmy

Martin Compston as Jimmy in Mayflies Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson/BBC

Who is Jimmy? Jimmy is from the west coast of Scotland but moved to London and became a successful writer. He has been friends with Tully since they first met in 1986.

Where have I seen Martin Compston? Compston is best known for his role as Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, as well as for appearing in The Nest, Traces, Vigil, Our House and Monarch of the Glen. He has also appeared in films such as Filth and Mary Queen of Scots, and will soon be seen in new Amazon Prime Video series The Rig.

Tony Curran plays Tully

Tony Curran as Tully in Mayflies. © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Tully? Tully is a 50-year-old English teacher who lives in Scotland with his partner Anna. At the start of the series he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis and calls his friend Jimmy.

Where have I seen Tony Curran? Curran has starred in films including Gladiator, Pearl Harbour, Outlaw King, X-Men: First Class, Thor: The Dark World and Mary Queen of Scots, as well as series such as Defiance, Daredevil, The Flash, Your Honour and Doctor Who, in which he played Vincent van Gogh.

Ashley Jensen plays Anna

Anna (Ashley Jensen) and Tully (Tony Curran) in Mayflies © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Anna? Anna is Tully's long-term partner, who wants him to undergo chemotherapy.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen? Jensen is best known for starring in series such as Extras, Ugly Betty, Catastrophe, After Life and Agatha Raisin, as well as films including Nativity!, How to Train Your Dragon and The Lobster. Earlier this year it was announced that she would take over from Douglas Henshall as the new lead in Shetland.

Tracy Ifeachor plays Iona

Tracy Ifeachor as Iona in Mayflies. © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Iona? Iona is Jimmy's wife, and a successful actress.

Where have I seen Tracy Ifeachor? Ifeachor is best known for her role in Showtrial, while she has also been seen in The Legends of Tomorrow, Quantico and Doctor Who.

Rian Gordon plays Young Jimmy

Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy in Mayflies © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Young Jimmy? Jimmy first met Tully in 1986, and is played as a young man by Rian Gordon.

Where have I seen Rian Gordon? Gordon has previously been seen in Get Duked!, Final Score, River City and Holby City.

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Young Tully

Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully in Mayflies © Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson

Who is Young Tully? Tully first met Tully in 1986, and is played as a young man by Tom Glynn-Carney.

Where have I seen Tom Glynn-Carney? Glynn-Carney is best known for his roles as King Aegon in House of the Dragon and Mike Sadler in SAS Rogue Heroes, both of which were released this year. He is also set to star in the upcoming film The Book of Clarence, and has previously been seen in The King, Dunkirk and Tolkien.

Mayflies airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on 28th and 29th December 2022. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

