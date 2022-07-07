Will there be a Thor 5? Latest news on Love and Thunder sequel

If there's one thing comic book fans like more than a new Marvel movie, it's speculating about what could be coming up next – and Thor: Love and Thunder certainly sets the stage for a follow-up.

The new blockbuster brings back Ragnarok's dynamite trio of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, while also bringing a long-absent Natalie Portman back into the fray.

In addition to pushing those familiar characters into new and unexpected territory, the film also introduces a number of new characters, including one hero that fans have been demanding for some time.

These new developments are sure to leave viewers wondering whether more is on the way, so we've rounded up the latest updates on Thor's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will there be a Thor 5?

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor Marvel Studios/Disney

Previously, the MCU hadn't gone beyond a trilogy when it came to its solo films, with the likes of Iron Man and Captain America bowing out after the release of their third instalments.

However, with the release of Love and Thunder, that ceiling has been broken, meaning it seems quite possible that the Thor franchise could stretch to another entry (or even beyond).

That said, director Taika Waititi has been non-committal when quizzed on the matter, explaining that he tries not to ponder future projects while still working on his current one.

"I haven't thought about it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a film, I think, 'I'm never doing that again…' because they're just too hard," he told Fandango.

Taika Waititi attends the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I've done it eight times now. Eight times I've said, 'I think I'm just going to pack it in. I had a good run.' And then sure enough get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies… and them Oscars."

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, he added: "Who knows if we do another one after this, but I definitely feel like we put everything — every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character — into this film. I couldn't be happier with it."

Those comments suggest that Waititi might not be completely locked down for another Thor movie just yet, but Hemsworth has outlined his own position without any doubt.

"I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it," the actor told Deadline.

If Love and Thunder is a strong performer at the box office, then it seems quite likely that another Thor movie would be produced, given Hemsworth's apparent enthusiasm for the character.

When could Thor 5 potentially be released?

That's the golden question! Marvel's slate has never been busier following the studio's expansion into streaming content, so it's unclear at this stage where producer Kevin Feige could find a space for Thor 5.

We may learn more later this month, with the studio head recently promising details on as-yet-unheard future plans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place in late July.

At this point, it seems the very earliest that Thor 5 could be released is summer 2024.

What could Thor 5 be about?

At an event celebrating the launch of Love and Thunder, producer Kevin Feige implied that any future Thor movies would continue to be inspired by stories from Marvel's source material.

"The question is, 'Have you told all the great Thor stories from the comics in movies?' The answer is no. There are lots of them," he told press (via Total Film).

Feige continued: "I've always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character, [but] it's almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor.

"I think of all of our cast not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel players who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One version of Thor yet to be realised in the MCU is featured towards the end of the influential Jason Aaron run, which also involved Jane Foster becoming Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher's rampage.

King Thor took place in the far future and saw an older, ailing God of Thunder take on his scheming brother Loki one last time, who has managed to get his hands on Gorr's fearsome weapon: the Necroblade.

Could a time-split narrative with an older Thor be coming next? We can only speculate for now, but fans sure did love Richard E Grant's more distinguished Loki last year.

Who could be in the Thor 5 cast?

Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios

If Thor does get a fifth solo outing, we can expect Chris Hemsworth to lead the cast once again.

Taika Waititi would also be a likely candidate to return as loveable rock monster Korg, along with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie (who is still looking for her queen...).

It also seems that Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein could be a major player in the next Thor outing, following his introduction as Olympian god Hercules in Love and Thunder's post-credits scene.

Is there a Thor 5 trailer?

That's wishful thinking! There's no trailer and probably won't be for some time – after all, the film hasn't even been announced yet...

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now in cinemas – watch the previous Thor films and more Marvel favourites on Disney Plus. Sign up now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.