Following its release, the series was honoured at this month's National Television Awards , where it won the Comedy accolade.

Season 3 of After Life landed on Netflix earlier this year, bringing Ricky Gervais's heartfelt story about grief to an emotional close.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Gervais at the awards ceremony to discuss the win, and the "totally different" project he'll be working on next.

"It's a lovely way to end it, three series, and I'm sort of overwhelmed by how lovely the fans are," he said.

"They watched it in their millions and then they bothered to vote and I was surprised. I was surprised in the room and with the people we were up against, so they must have really been voting and it's great."

He also thanked the Twitter community, praising it for being "like nothing else I've ever known".

He said: "I don't just retweet the praise for [After Life], I retweet people that have said they lost a family member or a spouse, and then everyone else is so nice and I thank them for being nice. So it's been beautiful."

When asked if he has plans to work on another TV series, he confirmed that he did, but it will be a while yet before we learn details.

"I have but at the moment I'm loving touring," he said. "I've just got my next tour ready, I start in November, and I do for that like a year, but I'll be fiddling and writing as I go along for the next couple of years so there will be a new TV series but first is the tour. "

He also revealed that his next project would be "totally different" from After Life, though what it will explore exactly is unclear at this stage.

Additional reporting by Helen Daly.

