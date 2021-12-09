Titans season 4: release date rumours, cast and latest news

While their movie division is still a little behind the competition, the DC Universe continues to expand on television with another season of Titans confirmed to be part of the next wave of content.

Advertisement

The fantasy drama is inspired by the long-running Teen Titans comic book series, following the troubled next generation of superheroes as they take on all manner of threats.

In the third season, their main antagonist was Dr Jonathan Crane, better known by his villainous alias Scarecrow, who has been a persistent nemesis of Batman and his allies for many years.

However, there’s been little indication of who the team will be facing next, with even star Brenton Thwaites telling Entertainment Weekly that he had “not a single idea” where the story would go in season four.

Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up all the information we have so far for this full briefing on Titans season four, with all the essential information you need about the future of the cult favourite DC Comics show.

Titans season 4 release date rumours

There’s no word yet on when Titans season four will drop on HBO Max, but previous seasons have been broadcast through September and October, so it stands to reason we could see it in autumn 2022.

Another season of Titans was announced at this year’s DC FanDome celebration, where it was also confirmed that Doom Patrol and Pennyworth would also be coming back for another round.

As HBO Max is not available in the UK, Titans is distributed via Netflix on our shores, usually arriving as a binge-watch launch after the staggered rollout across the pond has concluded.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Titans season 4 cast

HBO Max

After a close brush with death in season three, Brenton Thwaites will be back in the role of team leader Dick Grayson aka Nightwing in the next chapter of Titans.

It’s expected that he’ll be joined again by co-stars Anna Diop (Starfire), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Teagan Croft (Raven) and Joshua Orpin (Superboy) in the upcoming episodes.

Less likely to return is Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, who was killed off midway through season three, with the actor now committed to a follow-up gig leading Prime Video’s Reacher.

It’s also unclear whether Conor Leslie will be back as Donna Troy, given that the recent season finale saw her leave the Titans to track down a missing ally, but there’s every chance they could cross paths again.

We’ll have a firmer idea on the key players in Titans season four when the show begins filming next year.

Titans season 4 plot theories

HBO Max

After vanquishing Jonathan Crane in the finale, fans were left with little indication over what would happen in the next season of Titans, with the writers choosing not to sprinkle any teases in the final moments as they have done in the past.

Star Brenton Thwaites acknowledged the sparsity of information in an interview with TVLine, explaining that the season four plot will “depend on the characters they want to use, just because we as a company are exploring what we’re going to do”.

He added: “I’m sure that when the time comes, we will tease everything. But as far as I know it’ll be shot in Toronto, and probably during the summer — so it’ll be a little less morose and cold-looking!”

So for now, we can only speculate on what Titans season four will have in store for the team.

Titans season 4 trailer

There’s no footage from Titans season four just yet, but we’ll update this page when it does arrive.

Advertisement

Titans is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage, our guide to the best series on Netflix or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.