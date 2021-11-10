Doom Patrol season 4: Release date rumours, cast, trailer and latest news

There might be a dozen DC Comics dramas on the air at any given time, but none of them are quite like Doom Patrol, so fans will be ecstatic to hear that the show is confirmed to be returning for a fourth season.

Inspired by the cult-favourite comic book series, particularly the seminal run from legendary writer Grant Morrison, the streaming hit follows a group of eccentric meta-human outcasts as they take on existential threats – each one stranger than the last.

The third season has seen the gang go up against the Sisterhood of Dada, with Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez joining the cast as comic book villain Madame Rouge.

She was one of several cast members who were on-hand to announce the show’s renewal at DC FanDome, which suggests she might well reprise her role in the next batch of mind-bending episodes.

If you’re eager to find out what’s next for this delightful oddity, read on for everything we know so far about Doom Patrol season four on HBO Max, including release date rumours and where to watch in the UK.

Doom Patrol season 4 release date rumours

CONFIRMED: Doom Patrol will return for a fourth season courtesy of US streaming service HBO Max, which is fast becoming the ultimate platform for fans of DC Comics.

There’s no word yet on when the fourth season will debut, with the series following a suitably unpredictable release pattern thus far, beginning in February 2019, jumping to June the following year, and then September for its third outing.

RadioTimes.com predicts that season four will land in late summer 2022, approximately one year from the previous release, but we’ll update this page once HBO Max announces a firm launch date.

The renewal came during virtual fan event DC FanDome, with Doom Patrol stars Joivan Wade, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Michelle Gomez sending in videos to celebrate the good news.

The cast said: “Things are going to get very exciting with a new fourth season of Doom Patrol. Celebrate with us by watching the first three seasons out on HBO Max as of now. Things are about to heat up!”

Doom Patrol season 4 cast

The surviving members of the Doom Patrol will be back for more action in season four including Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, a woman with several different identities, each one with their own distinct ability.

April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) is also expected to return as Rita Farr, a former Hollywood actress cursed with powers that often reduce her to a gelatinous state, but can be very handy when kept under control.

It seems likely that White Collar’s Matt Bomer will return as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), after he marked the renewal of Doom Patrol with a celebratory tweet proclaiming: “It’s a good day!”

Meanwhile, The Mummy icon Brendan Fraser will continue his comeback with another turn as Cliff Steele, the former NASCAR driver who was transformed into a cyborg after a horrifying racing accident.

Interestingly, the DC Universe is doubling down on Fraser, as he has also been cast in a villainous role in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl movie, which will apparently be set in a separate continuity to Doom Patrol.

Joivan Wade (The First Purge) will also be back as Victor Stone aka Cyborg, arguably the most prolific member of the team, as a character with strong links to both the Justice League and Teen Titans.

Last but not least, it seems that Michelle Gomez (The Flight Attendant) could reprise her role as the enigmatic Madame Rouge, who has made a strong first impression in the third season.

Conversely, it looks like the end of the line for former James Bond star Timothy Dalton, as Doom Patrol founder The Chief passed away from old age at the start of season three, leaving the team devastated.

Doom Patrol season 4 plot

There are no plot details about Doom Patrol season four just yet, but the series finale is set to air later this month in the United States and that will likely offer up some clues about where the story is headed next.

Based on some truly wacky source material, the possibilities are virtually endless when it comes to what mess the Doom Patrol could throw themselves into in season four.

Watch this space for more details as they come in.

Is there a Doom Patrol season 4 trailer?

There’s no Doom Patrol season four trailer just yet, but you can check out DC FanDome for the renewal announcement and a mid-season trailer for the third outing, as well as plenty of other DC Comics teasers. Watch below:

