Reacher TV series unveils first look at Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Amazon Prime Video has given fans their first look at its upcoming streaming drama Reacher, which will adapt the first novel in Lee Child’s long-running series of action-packed novels.

Advertisement

Alan Ritchson (Titans) plays the title role of Jack Reacher, a former military police investigator who returns to civilian life, but maintains a humble existence with few possessions and no permanent home.

This unusual lifestyle draws the attention of law enforcement when he arrives in a small Georgia town reeling from its first homicide in two decades, becoming a prime suspect in the investigation.

Reacher takes it upon himself to clear his name and find the true culprit, with a “deep-seated conspiracy” said to emerge, that will require both his brains and brawn to overcome.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In addition to an official trailer, Prime Video has released an image exclusively to RadioTimes.com showing Ritchson in the popular role, seemingly during one of his run-ins with the law.

You can check out the full trailer for Reacher below, setting up the mystery plot and key players, as well as featuring a number of comedic moments and one-liners. Watch here:

Jack Reacher was previously adapted by Tom Cruise, who starred in two films based on the ninth and 18th books in Child’s novel series, titled One Shot and Never Go Back respectively.

However, fans of those earlier iterations won’t find any overlap with Prime Video’s reimagining, as the show starts off from the very beginning with Child’s first story with the character: Killing Floor.

Advertisement

Reacher is released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.