Titans season 3 release date: Cast, trailer and will the Joker appear?

DC’s dark and gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise is back, and it looks like this third season will delve more into Batman mythology than ever before.

Worlds away from the popular animated adaptation Teen Titans Go!, Titans follows former Robin Dick Grayson as he reforms the previously disbanded titular superhero team to fight evil and other perils.

Titans has already introduced new Robin Jason Todd and classic villain Deathstroke – not to mention Game of Thrones star Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne himself – and now even more iconic heroes and villains from the Bat-verse are set to appear as the young heroes head to Gotham.

Here’s everything you need to know about season three of DC’s Titans.

Titans season 3 release date

Titans season three will return to US screens on 12th August 2021, where it will stream on new home HBO Max.

Three episodes will be available to view on launch day, with new episodes streaming weekly on Thursday.

There’s no UK release date just yet, but the superhero series has previously only been made available worldwide after the finale has aired in the US – so expect season three of Titans around October 2021.

Joker in Titans season 3: Will he appear?

With Batman himself appearing in the show along with long-time antagonists such as Deathstroke, it was only a matter of time before speculation turned to the caped crusader’s ultimate nemesis: Joker.

While we never actually see Joker himself in detail – and there’s still no word on who’s playing him – the season three teaser trailer rather heavily implies that the Clown Prince of Crime will be appearing in season three.

The trailer sees Jason Todd break into an abandoned amusement park where he finds a corpse smiling ear to ear – the Joker’s chilling trademark – and then hear the character’s unmistakable cackle.

We then see a shadowy scene that appears to show the Joker beating someone with a crowbar, a reference to classic DC comic Batman: A Death in the Family? in which the villain features prominently.

The comic book famously asked readers to vote on Jason Todd’s fate, eventually deciding that the Joker would beat Jason to death with a crowbar. However, Jason was later resurrected as ruthless vigilante Red Hood – a transformation that is confirmed to happen in Titans series three also.

So rest easy Joker fans – the character’s involvement in Titans is all but confirmed.

Titans season 3 cast

All the main cast are set to return, including Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, Minka Kelly as Dove, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

It seems that Starfire and Blackfire will be having quite the sisterly squabble, with the princesses of Tamaran each given new supersuits. Blackfire’s new getup was revealed in February 2021, with a focus on royal purple:

After landing on Earth in the season two finale, Blackfire will be hunting down her sister who has also received a new look. Featuring the classic purple-and-orange colour scheme of the comics, Starfire has ditched her fur coat for a super-suit that will fit in far better with her fellow costumed titans.

However, just as exciting is the new casting announcements, with Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser set to play Dr. Jonathan Crane – aka classic villain Scarecrow. The announcement hinted that the Prince of Panic was locked in Arkham Asylum, but we doubt that will be the case for long…

The move to Gotham means we’ll also see more and more of the Bat-family, with Boyhood actress Savannah Welch as former-Batgirl-turned-Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon, who is set to rekindle her relationship with old flame Dick Grayson.

Yet another Robin will also be added to the mix – with I May Destroy You actor Jay Lycurgo joining as Batman’s third sidekick Tim Drake. However, it is unclear if the character will actually adopt the Robin mantle, with the character description stating that he is instead “a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism.”

Will Titans season 3 be on Netflix?

Both Titans seasons one and two were released on Netflix for viewers in the UK and internationally, with the streaming service dropping the whole series after the superhero show finished airing weekly in the US.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, it’s highly likely that the DC series will once again be released on Netflix for UK and international viewers.

Titans season 3 trailer

A teaser was released in June 2021, with the promise of a longer trailer in July. Look out for a glimpse of Red Hood, a chilling introduction to Gotham and, of course, the looming presence of the Joker.

