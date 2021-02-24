Pennyworth season 2 release date: Latest news on the Batman prequel series

While the announcement of a television series based on the early years of the Wayne family’s long-serving butler was greeted with some raised eyebrows, Pennyworth has become a cult hit among DC fans.

Set in 1960s London, the series sees a young Alfred team up with Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the eventual parents of Bruce, to fight a fascist organisation named the Raven Society taking root in the city.

Among the most dangerous members are former The Voice UK coach Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, a sadistic enforcer for the group who works alongside leader Lord James Harwood (Save Me‘s Jason Flemyng).

Season two premieres exclusively on STARZPLAY at the end of the month, with episodes expected to arrive weekly from across the pond.

Pennyworth comes from the same creative team as Gotham, sharing a similar tone and heightened reality, with creator Danny Cannon theorising they could be set in the same universe (via Bleeding Cool).

Read on for everything you need to know about Pennyworth season two.

When is Pennyworth season 2 on TV?

Pennyworth season two is due to premiere its first episode on streaming platform STARZPLAY on Sunday 28th February 2021.

STARZPLAY is available as a standalone service or as a premium channel on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

The second season of Pennyworth premiered in the US on Sunday 13th December on Epix, but went on hiatus halfway through as the production caught up on a delay caused by COVID-19. It returns for American audiences on 7th March.

What is Pennyworth about?

This DC Comics series follows the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, eventual butler to Bruce Wayne, as a young man defending London from dangerous threats.

Season two picks up one year after the events of the first, where England finds itself in a civil war as the fascist Raven Union attempts to wrestle control of the entire country.

Alfred and his SAS friends lead a resistance force in North London and are tasked with holding the city, but really he yearns for a way out of this mess and a new life in the United States.

Pennyworth cast: Who’s returning season 2?

Jack Bannon stars in the title role as Alfred Pennyworth, who will be recognisable to television fans from his earlier performances in ITV’s Endeavour and Netflix’s Medici.

Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) co-stars as Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce, and a CIA agent, working alongside Pennyworth to oppose the sinister Raven Union.

Taking on the villainous roles are Jason Flemyng as Lord Harwood, the leader of the Raven Union, as well as singer Paloma Faith, who plays a sociopath by the name of Bet Sykes.

The supporting cast also includes Ryan Fletcher (Shetland), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Washington), Dorothy Atkinson (Harlots), Polly Walker (Line of Duty) and Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack).

New additions for season two include Sex Education star James Purefoy as Alfred’s former SAS captain Gulliver Troy, and Arrow alum Jessica de Gouw as his wife, Melanie.

Also, Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) has been cast as a young Lucius Fox, an important character in the Batman story, who provides the caped crusader with many of his gadgets.

Is there a Pennyworth season 2 trailer?

There certainly is. Get a first look at the second season in the official trailer below:

DC unveiled a second trailer in December 2020 which strikes an altogether darker tone as England is plunged into a chaotic civil war.

