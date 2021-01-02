When does The Voice UK 2021 start?

It doesn’t seem like it’s been long since the last series ended, but it’s happening – The Voice UK is back at the very start of 2021 for a brand new series showcasing some of the best vocal talents on the telly.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK will make a comeback with a new coach in tow, and a nail-biting twist.

Pop star Anne-Marie will take over from Meghan Trainor and have a seat in one of the revolving, red chairs alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

The coaches will be on lookout for the next big singing sensation, who will get to sign recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

So when is it back? Who are the contestants? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Voice UK.

When is The Voice UK back in 2021?

The 10th series will air on ITV on Saturday 2nd of January at 8:30pm.

There will be 12 episodes in total, comprising of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

Confirmed: The Voice UK returns Saturday 2 January at 8.30pm on ITV #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/H9b8CVf1iX — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 10, 2020

There will also be a new format twist called The Block. During the Blind auditions, the four coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each coach will only be given one chance to use their ‘Block’ button in an attempt to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other coaches.

Who are the coaches?

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs will be returning as coaches, along with award-winning pop star Anne-Marie who will be replacing Meghan Trainor on the panel.

Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?

Meghan Trainor recently announced that she would not be returning for the 2021 series, as she plans to spend more time with her family after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara.

Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of series nine, coming soon to ITV. “Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.” 9 incredible Singers stepped out onto quite a different stage for #TheVoiceUK Semi-Final, with a virtual audience and a virtual Coach dialling in from LA! https://t.co/V5eeEuXDBX pic.twitter.com/sftqkm2VKf — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) November 8, 2020

Trainor is appearing virtually for The Voice 2020 semi-final and final, with ITV confirming to that the singer will simply appear as a plasma screen on her chair.